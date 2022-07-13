How to remove paint from wood? Good Bones team gives a cottage an unbelievable makeover

Tonight, on the season 7 premiere of HGTV's famous remodeling show Good Bones, mother-daughter duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk renovated an old cottage house while trying to maintain its vintage essence.

To remove paint/paint splatters from a painted/ varnished wood, one can wipe down the paint with warm soapy water or acetone. Then, remove the paint by sliding a paint scraper. You can also apply heat or paint solvents to remove old and dry paint. Once the paint is removed, level the surface using grit sandpaper.

On Good Bones, Karen and Mina decided to uphold the wooden charm of the vintage cottage house and remove paint from the natural wood pillars built right in front of the main door. They felt the exposed wood would give the house an authentic and original story.

The clients loved the feature and said,

"It looks like a part of the house."

The team faced many issues during the process but eventually gave the wood a polished look using wax stains and charcoal.

Good Bones team goes back to the area from where they started

Tonight on Good Bones season 7 premiere, Karen and Mina returned to their roots by renovating an old cottage house in Fountain square, the same place where they started their journey. Mina bought the 1925 square feet house for $130,000 and decided to invest $200,000 in renovation costs.

Karen felt that the shape of the house was adorable, but the existing furniture in the house could not be reused as it was 'hotel furniture.' The cabinet in the living room had plastic glass, which the Good Bones team did not like.

Amid the revealing process, Mina was frustrated by her mother Karen and crew member Corey for not paying attention and playing in between. Mina and Karen decided to open up the kitchen and add a walk-in pantry to the house. They built a common hallway connecting the kitchen to the main living and dining room.

The back porch of the home had beautiful vintage wood panels, which Karen decided to save from demolition and use as a decoration piece. The basement, which was totally in ruins, was remodeled.

Initially, the house had space for 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, but the team completely renovated it, giving the vintage cottage a new look. Mina and Karen built a bathroom and ensuite in the attic space. Arches and a lot of natural wood were added to the house to showcase the cottage's history.

They also added a garage to the porch by putting a wooden boundary around the house.

The episode description reads as follows,

"Mina and Karen are back in Fountain Square with a quaint but expensive cottage-like home. In order to list this pricey property high enough to make a profit, they must figure out how to add plenty of bells and whistles without losing its vintage charm."

Good Bones features the famous mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak, who renovate houses around their hometown of Indianapolis. The two attempt to find houses in rough shape and remodel the properties in a given timeframe and budget.

Good Bones airs every Tuesday on HGTV at 8 pm ET.

