"Let's go on a date": Fully intact vintage Burger King found behind wall in Concord Mall leaves internet in awe

A picture of a vintage Burger King has gone viral on social media. A Twitter user took to the platform on Tuesday, June 28, showcasing an old restaurant branch at Delaware Concord Mall.

The “fully intact vintage Burger King” was located behind a wall at the Delaware mall. Twitter user @RealJezebelley wrote on Twitter that the picture was taken by Jonathon Pruitt in April 2022 at Wilmington’s Concord Mall in Delaware.

The post went viral on Twitter, with several netizens wishing to visit the burger-chain store. The post has received over 160,000 likes and over 15,000 retweets since being posted on Tuesday. A few Twitter users claimed to recognize the branch. One Twitter user commented that they want to go on a date in this vintage restaurant. The tweet read,

“Let's go on a date in the fully intact vintage Burger King found behind a wall at the Concord Mall.”

"Let's go on a date in the fully intact vintage Burger King found behind a wall at the Concord Mall."

The picture of the vintage-looking restaurant showed pastel-coloured tables and booths, stacked white chairs and vintage-looking art. The old branch gave a homely vibe with its wooden tile designs. Netizens couldn't get enough of the 70s and 80s diner vibe, which many found nostalgic.

Speaking about the Burger King discovery, Tom Dahlke, the general manager of the Delaware mall, told ABC:

“It is kind of cool to have something that nostalgic here in the building. We’re hoping to rent it and have it occupies soon.”

ABC stated that the restaurant was located at Concord Mall’s first floor. It is currently accessible only to the staff with the help of a key. Hence, it is not accessible to mall visitors.

The General Manager also revealed that the vintage restaurant is expected to be rented by another business.

Netizens react to vintage Burger King

Twitter users adored the vintage restaurant. Many wished to visit the burger branch. A few other tweets read:

What if we kissed in the vintage Burger King found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE

Breaking into the concord mall Burger King to steal 20 year old bags of N64 toys

They found a mf Burger King in the concord mall?! It's just been sitting there the whole mf time

take me to the abandoned burger king in the concord mall

I can't even begin to describe how surreal it is to see such a large number of people be so fascinated by the same burger king I use to eat at as a kid 😂 concord mall, you will be missed

what if we were both girls and we kissed in the fully intact vintage burger king at the Concord mall in Wilmington, DE

Where the hell was this? I moved away mid-90's and don't remember a Burger King in Concord Mall.

what if we kissed in the fully intact vintage Burger King found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE.

A fully intact vintage Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE.

This is what the Federal Reserve has taken from you:



This is what the Federal Reserve has taken from you: A fully intact vintage Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE.This is what the Federal Reserve has taken from you: https://t.co/vkXJakMEhH

Concord Mall is as historic as the burger branch. It opened in the 1960s and is Delaware’s oldest mall. According to Towns Square Delaware, the mall was built by anchoring two department stores together and adding a third. Several mergers and closures occurred during the mall's opening.

The store put together became a mall after the empty storefront windows were covered with giant murals.

Burger King slammed for not giving employee proper retirement gift

Burger King worker Kevin Ford who never missed work in 27 years, receives over $200,000 via Gofundme after goodie bag video goes viral.

The food giant also made headlines recently after an employee from the restaurant received a disappointing retirement gift which also caught the attention of comedian David Spade.

Employee Kevin Ford worked as a cashier at the burger joint for 27 years. Ford stated that he was immensely loyal as an employee and never took a day off from work. To show their appreciation, the food chain gifted him with a single movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, some Live Savers and a bag of Reese’s Pieces which were given in a clear plastic backpack.

The TikTok video of Kevin Ford’s retirement gift went viral on the video platform. Ford’s daughter Seryna created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Ford to celebrate his career. They raised over $250,000. Among the many donors, actor Kevid Spade donated $5,000 for Ford’s commitment to his work.

