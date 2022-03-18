ootBox on Shark Tank: Cost, founders and more about portable workspace

Shark Tank season 13 returns with episode 16 this Friday. A total of four pitches will be showcased to the sharks on the show and one of those interesting businesses is named ootBox.

ootBox is a moveable workspace founded by Robbie Friedman and Allison Zofan. The company provides portable boxes that are equipped with a table for four, secure WiFi, writing surfaces on the walls and a television screen for video-conferencing.

ootBox is a soundproof mini office that doesn’t need any building codes or permits. Hospitals can use it as lab stations, or it can be used by real estate firms and dining establishments to offer private dining arrangements.

Who are Robbie Friedman and Allison Zofan?

Robbie Friedman and Allison Zofan are the founders of ootBox. Friedman is a JD degree holder from the University of Michigan Law School. He runs his own law firm in New York City and is the founder of Viewabill, a software that allows clients to check billing in real time.

Zofan, on the other hand, graduated with a B.S. degree in Public Affairs Management from Indiana University. Prior to her full-time dedication to ootBox, she was a senior executive advisor at Gartner.

Zofan is the wife of Friedman’s childhood friend who lived in the neighborhood. The idea of running a portable workspace business first came to Friedman's mind.

ootBox was created while he was working on the sale of his software Viewabill. He and his wife welcomed a newborn at the time, thus, attending video calls became a task for the entrepreneur.

So, he built an “escape pod” for himself with some wood that led to a business idea, which he later shared with Zofan.

The founders' message on the brand's website reads:

“ootbox was founded in 2015 by those two beautiful faces you see above. We’re Based out of Columbus, Ohio where we build every box by hand. Our mission is to create a better and more flexible way to work and play.”

ootBox has been featured in multiple publications such as Business Insider, The New York Times, Architectural Digest, and The Wall Street Journal.

What is the price range?

Interested buyers can book ootBox services from the company’s website. It provides various types of workspace structures. The OG structure includes a fixed glass on one end and an entry door on the other. The price starts at $1000 per month.

Similarly, the website offers The O2 deal that starts at $1100 per month and a custom deal that offers options to add buyer’s branding for an additional fee of a thousand dollars.

When will ootBox air on Shark Tank?

ootBox founders Robbie Friedman and Allison Zofan will appear on Shark Tank in episode 16. It will air on ABC on Friday, March 18 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time.

In addition to ootBox, Shark Tank season 13 episode 16 will also feature businesses such as Prepdeck, De Amore, and Sunflow.

The executive chairman of KIND, Daniel Lubetzky, will grace Shark Tank's panel this episode, which consists of millionaire investors — Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner.

