When will Shark Tank season 13 episode 16 air? Release date, guest shark and more

A new set of entrepreneurs are all set to impress investors in Shark Tank season 13, episode 16. The show was a bit irregular last month but has now been releasing new episodes over the past couple of weeks.

In the previous episode, all the business founders got deals from the sharks. Only time will tell if the upcoming entrepreneurs will get their deals.

Shark Tank episode 16 is all set to air on Friday, March 18 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. The episode will also be available on Hulu. If viewers don’t have the ABC channel, then they can opt for various streaming services such as Philo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

Viewers can also watch the episode on the network’s site after its premiere.

Who will be the guest shark?

This time, the guest shark is executive chairman of KIND, Daniel Lubetzky. He is a recurring guest on Shark Tank who will join the panel of sharks, which consists of Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, and Lori Greiner.

Lubetzky founded his snack bar company, Kind Healthy Snacks, in 2004. Over the years, his company turned out to be super successful and made him a billionaire. His estimated net worth is $1.5 billion.

Lubetzky is also the cousin of Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki.

What businesses to expect in Shark Tank episode 16?

A total of four business pitches will be seen in episode 16 this Friday. Sunflow, Prepdeck, Ootbox, and Do Amore.

Sunflow entrepreneurs Leslie Hsu and Greg Besner from Short Hill, New Jersey, will be the first to appear in front of the sharks in the upcoming episode. They will showcase their business called Sunflow, which is a portable beach chair to take beach-lovers’ experience to the next level.

Second in line will be Alexander Eburne from Glendale, California. The founder will pitch his business called Prepdeck, which offers an all-in-one meal prep system to provide a stress-free cooking experience.

ootBox entrepreneurs Robbie Friedman and Allison Zofan from Columbus, Ohio, will bring a private and portable workspace design to the sharks. The final business pitch will be given by Krish Himmatramka, founder of Do Amore.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank episode 16 mentioned his business as it reads:

“An entrepreneur from Houston, Texas, introduces her ethically crafted product line designed to not only bring joy to a new couple but also help alleviate the world’s water crisis.”

The synopsis further added more details about the upcoming episode. It stated:

“In a Shark Tank update, entrepreneur Pat Crowley from Salt Lake City, Utah, updates his investor Mark Cuban about Chapul Cricket Bars, energy bars fortified with protein derived from crickets.”

While all the business pitches look interesting, the sharks might not invest in all the deals. Only time will tell which entrepreneur will be able to impress the panel.

Tune in to ABC every Friday for new episodes at 8.00 pm ET.

