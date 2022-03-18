Prepdeck on Shark Tank: All about the business that is inspired by French concept

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank Season 13 is all set to introduce Alexander Eburne, founder of Prepdeck. He will showcase his business on the ABC show on Friday.

The entrepreneur loves to cook but cannot clean up the mess he creates while cooking. Thus, he invented Prepdeck, which helps in cooking any kind of meal while keeping one’s kitchen organized.

According to the “Our Story” section on the brand’s website, Eburne’s business was inspired by a French concept, Mis en place, which means “everything in its place.” He explained the true meaning of the concept on the company’s site:

“It means organizing tools and prepping ingredients upfront, so everything is ready to go when it’s time to cook.”

What made Alexander Eburne come up with Prepdeck?

Eburne loves to cook, but he admits to leaving the after-cooking mess for his wife. She used to clean up after he was done cooking. Things went on like this for a long time that didn’t make him realize the extra work that comes with cleaning up the mess.

When his wife got pregnant, Eburne had to do the cleaning bit as well, and soon, he grew frustrated. Speaking about his experience, he mentioned on the brand’s site:

“The counters were strewn with ingredients, bowls, jugs, measuring cups, and spoons, and I could never find the right tool when I needed it. I struggled with prepping and timing, and as a result, things would get burned or overcooked.”

This is when Eburne came across the French concept and decided to apply it in his life. After a year of sleepless nights and hard work, he launched Prepdeck on Indiegogo. He was surprised with the response he received, and soon, his business turned successful. His team was later honored with Amazon’s “Innovator of the Year.”

Where to buy the Prepdeck product?

Interested buyers can buy the product from the company’s website and Amazon. One item costs $99 and consists of an anti-bacterial box, 15 storage containers, and a bunch of kitchen tools. Additional items include cutting boards, storage trays, utensils, spice racks, measuring spoons, and non-silicone dividers called cheat sheets.

The website contains multiple kitchen products that will help in an organized way of cooking.

When will Shark Tank Episode 16 air?

Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 16 will air on Friday, March 18, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. Viewers can also stream it on Hulu.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank Episode 16 added Prepdeck’s details. It reads:

“An entrepreneur from Glendale, California, pitches his all-in-one meal prep system to help cooks stay organized and enjoy a stress-free environment.”

In addition to Prepdeck, the remaining three businesses to appear in the upcoming episode include Sunflow, De Amore, and Ootbox.

The guest judge of the evening will be the executive chairman of KIND, Daniel Lubetzky. He will be accompanied by Shark Tank's regular panel of investors/sharks: Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and Barbara Corcoran.

