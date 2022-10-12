Who are Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser? The Challenge partners are ready to “put life on line” for each other

Season 38 of the MTV show, The Challenge: Ride or Dies will see returning veterans and a new group of rookies competing to win the finale of the new competition series. One such team is of Horacio Gutierrez and rookie Olivia Kaiser, who are gearing up for The Challenge.

Newcomer Olivia Kaiser will be making her debut on the show with Horacio. The pair trust each other and will not shy away from putting their “life on the line” for each other. In a preview clip, the partners spoke about their trust, with Olivia saying:

“I can trust him literally with my life.”

Agreeing with her, Horacio says:

“Her being with her crazy, amazing, loud personality and me being more on the quite side, calm, I think its a perfect scenario for us, that’s a ride or die for me. I love everything Adeline and all that but if I had to put my body, my life on the line for her, I am gonna do it. I don’t care about myself, I will do it for her.”

All about Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaise from The Challenge

1) Horacio Gutierrez

Soccer superstar and an all-around nice guy, Horacio Gutierrez, made it to the finals of Exatlón Estados Unidos but couldn’t make it to the end.

With The Challenge’s new season, he hopes to redeem himself with rookie Olivia as his Ride or Die. However, his loyalty can become an issue in his win as he takes it very seriously. Speaking about his weakness in the preview clip of The Challenge, Olivia said:

“I think his biggest weakness is you take loyalty seriously. It’s going to be really hard for you to screw someone over.”

“The leader,” Horacio, could not help but agree with his partner, saying:

“It's hard for me to get over that. It’s true. “

2) Olivia Kaise

The 30-year-old business owner, Olivia, is a licensed cosmetologist in Scottsdale, Arizona, who offers various beauty services, including lip blush, touch-ups, microblading, and other makeup procedures.

Before appearing on The Challenge, the Alaska native Olivia was on Love Island USA 3 and won the reality show alongside Korey Gandy. The couple dated for a while before calling it quits late last year. Her official MTV bio reads:

“On "Love Island," Olivia was the woman who got it all. She got the man, half the money and rode off into the sunset, but that wasn't the case in the end. She dealt with a breakup shortly after winning, and Olivia has been watching the sunset alone in her hometown of Anchorage, AK, as she prepares for her rookie season of "The Challenge.””

After Love Island, viewers saw her on CBS’ The Challenge: USA spinoff show, but only as an alternate who didn’t make the final cast.

She will now finally appear with Horacio in Season 38 of the reality series in the hope of winning the competition.

The new season will be challenging for many as veterans Jordan Wiseley, Aneesa Ferreira, Darrell Taylor, and Veronica Portillo, among others, are returning to win the trophy of the new season.

Tune in to MTV on Wednesday, October 12 at 8 pm ET/PT to watch Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaise compete against the OGs on The Challenge.

Poll : 0 votes