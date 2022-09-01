What time will Love Island USA Season 4 reunion air on Peacock? Release date and more details explored

Love Island USA might be over but there’s still more in store as the first-ever reunion special is all set to release on September 1, at 9 pm ET.

With season 4's winning couple Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi returning to screens along with other contestants from Love Island USA, the reunion promises to be a memorable one.

Runners-up Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell, as well as Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray are a few of the cast members set to return. They will hash out old issues, relive the drama, and give the audience an update on what life has been like since the show ended. Reuniting old flames and enemies is the newlywed host, Sarah Hyland.

Tune in on September 1, at 9 pm ET on Peacock to find out which couples from the California villa are still together.

All about Love Island USA Season 4 Reunion special

Love Island USA lovebirds will return to Peacock once again to update viewers about their love lives and more. The synopsis of the episode read:

“Your favorite Islanders return to the villa to dish about their journeys at the Love Island USA reunion show on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 9/8c only on Peacock! Play with us on the app, and chat it up on social during the special 2-hour reunion show!”

The show was filmed in real-time and the winners were announced just days before the finale aired, meaning it hasn’t been very long since the show ended. While there are fans who are happy to have an official reunion, there are some who feel that the creators should have waited a couple more months before the special.

The two-hour-long Love Island USA reunion episode will feature the Top 6 islanders as well as some other familiar faces such as Val Bragg, Felipe Gomes, Andy Voyen, Sereniti Springs, Mady McLanahan, Tyler Radziszewski, Courtney Boerner, Chazz Bryant, Bria Bryant, Phoebe Siegel, Chad Robinson, and more.

The season had some controversial segments, such as the Twitter challenge during which contestants had to guess who said what about each other. Isaiah Campbell compared his partner, Sydney Paight, to another contestant in a statement that came out during the show.

This was not well received by Sydney or fans of the reality TV show. It will be interesting to see if this comes up and what other secrets from Love Island USA will be revealed.

Zeta Morrison's favorite moment from Love Island USA season 4

In an interview with E! News, Sarah Hyland and Zeta Morrison sat down for a chat. The winner spoke about her favorite moment from the show and revealed that she loved getting to know Timmy while going to bed with him every night.

She mentioned:

“The next morning, you just feel more connected to them. You could be across the villa, just vibing with him across the villa.”

The winner further added that the challenges were really fun and wondered when the crew had the time to set them up. She also said that they were partially the reason why she wanted to come on the show.

