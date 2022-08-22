Why were Love Island USA fans more interested in Nadjha than the fight between Mackenzie and Pheobe in Season 4 Episode 31?

The latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4 brought a whole lot of drama to the viewers. A fight broke out between Mackenzie and Phoebe over Chad, but fans were more interested in Nadjha’s actions during the verbal spat.

Nadjha was seen struggling to eavesdrop on Phoebe and Mackenzie’s argument, which left fans in splits. She even involved her partner Jeff and asked him to listen in on the fight. The duo were sitting near Phoebe and Mackenzie while they were arguing over who knew Chad better.

The feud started when Phoebe - a Casa Amor cast member - kissed Chad, who is currently coupled up with Mackenzie. Phoebe was seen dominating the fight but viewers had their eyes peeled on Nadjha, who was spotted listening to the argument covertly.

Fans deem Nadjha a "mood” for her focused eavesdropping in Love Island USA

Fans were left laughing at the scene where Phoebe and Mackenzie were fighting, with Nadjha and Jeff quietly listening in. Netizens found the situation relatable, and even called Nadjha "a mood", implying how they too have had similar experiences.

Take a look at some reactions:

#LoveIslandUSA jeff and nadjha is me and my man listening into other ppls drama jeff and nadjha is me and my man listening into other ppls drama#LoveIslandUSA

#LoveIslandUSA nadjha listening to phoebe&mackenzie arguing is so me🫣🤣 nadjha listening to phoebe&mackenzie arguing is so me🫣🤣 #LoveIslandUSA

ja @jarrelol #loveislandusa Nadjha and Jeff listening to the girls argue #loveislandusa Nadjha and Jeff listening to the girls argue 😭 https://t.co/9sDHdyr6RK

Elsee @Elseee3 lmao nadjha sitting there eavesdropping while the girls argue #LoveIslandUSA lmao nadjha sitting there eavesdropping while the girls argue #LoveIslandUSA

k @kiaradion9 #LoveIslandUSA NADJHA PEEKING AROUND THE CORNER WATCHING PHOEBE AND MACKENZIE ARGUE NADJHA PEEKING AROUND THE CORNER WATCHING PHOEBE AND MACKENZIE ARGUE 😭😭😭 #LoveIslandUSA

What sparked the fight between Phoebe and Mackenzie in Love Island USA?

The battle started after Phoebe kissed Chad and was seen bragging about it in front of his partner Mackenzie. Both the ladies are new to the villa and started pursuing Chad at the same time.

However, Mackenzie has been struggling to find her place in her relationship with Chad because everyone seems to be pushing for him and Phoebe to get together.

Love Island USA @loveislandusa #LoveIslandUSA Tonight is a very special episode where we learn to look to the left before speaking. Tonight is a very special episode where we learn to look to the left before speaking. 😬 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/K0YoveKe7i

Earlier, Nadjha was seen supporting Phoebe’s feelings for Chad, but did not acknowledge Mackenzie’s emotions for him. This didn’t sit well with the latter, who then decided to have a conversation with Phoebe.

After Chad dumped Courtney and picked Mackenzie, he was seen confused about his feelings towards the latter. He confessed that he was leaning more towards Phoebe, who also wanted to explore her relationship with him.

Love Island USA @loveislandusa #LoveIslandUSA That kiss totally wasn't awkard at all. And neither is this moment. That kiss totally wasn't awkard at all. And neither is this moment. 😬 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/O5KrI5HzDL

Meanwhile, Mackenzie struggled to avoid Phoebe’s interference in her relationship with Chad. She was devastated when she caught Phoebe and Chad kissing in the makeup room.

In Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 31, Mackenzie told Phoebe that Chad never spoke about the latter the way she spoke about him.

Mackenzie said:

“I am just explaining my perspective, based on the way he had spoken about you to me. I don’t think that you can speak to why Chad didn’t say more about you guys.”

The statement somehow triggered Phoebe, who responded by saying:

“But I can, that’s the thing like I know he is not that type of guy. I am saying that like…”

Mackenzie then cut off Phoebe’s sentence and exclaimed that the Casa Amor star didn’t know everything about Chad. In response, Phoebe raised her voice a little:

“You don’t know everything! You actually have come in here, and you literally think that you know everything. You think you know all about Chad, but you don’t."

After Mackenzie pointed out that she found Phoebe kissing Chad “disrespectful,” Phoebe continued:

“I just had this kiss and like I was telling the girls about it, and then you kinda make me like take two steps back.”

Love Island USA @loveislandusa The Islanders finally hear what you've been saying and it's getting real! Press play now and watch along with us! 🏝 #LoveIslandUSA The Islanders finally hear what you've been saying and it's getting real! Press play now and watch along with us! 🏝#LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/6DOO5kdQsm

Mackenzie then said that Phoebe misunderstood her as Nadjha had asked the Season 2 Islander about her feelings over Chad and Phoebe’s kiss. She further stated that she wouldn't allow Phoebe to attack her like that.

Going by their conversation on the latest episode of Love Island USA, things have gotten pretty intense in the villa. Only time will tell whether it takes a recoupling to fix the situation or whether the islanders will have to rely on a new bombshell's entry.

Viewers can watch new Love Island USA Season 4 episodes on Peacock at 9 pm ET from Tuesday through Sunday.

