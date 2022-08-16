Who is Joel Bierwert from Love Island USA Season 4? Meet the new bombshell with interesting fun facts

Love Island USA Season 4 is currently delivering a lot of drama and entertainment to the viewers. Adding to the content, a new bombshell named Joel Bierwert is all set to shift the existing dynamics in the villa.

The last bombshells to arrive on the show were Kat and Nadjha, who entered the villa a few days before Casa Amor. Meanwhile, fans are seeing many new faces on the show, and Joel will be an addition to the list of newcomers.

Joel is a 27-year-old professional model from Northampton, Massachusetts. He will feature in Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 26, which will air on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, on Peacock at 9.00 PM ET.

Love Island USA's Joel Bierwert is trained as welder and fabricator

Love Island USA’s new bombshell Joel Bierwert is a man of many talents. He is not just a professional model but also a swimming champion, professional bodybuilder, fitness instructor, and welder/fabricator.

Joel has bagged several awards and medals in swimming competitions in high school. He was named Athlete of the Year in the men’s swimming and diving category while studying at Northampton High School, MA.

After graduating in professional aviation flight from Auburn University, he started working as a welder and fabricator for Salmon Studios. According to his Instagram feed, he has also participated in several bodybuilding competitions.

As per his bio on his university’s site, he comes from a family of swimmers. His father, Louie Bierwert, was an MIT swimmer, and his mother, Kim Bierwert, was a diver during her college days. Joel has a sister named Lindsay, a swimmer at Hartwick College.

Meanwhile, Joel is all set to impress the ladies in Love Island USA Season 4. Based on his bio on Peacock’s website, he has listed some interesting, fun facts about him. They are:

Joel’s celebrity crush is bodybuilder Bakhar Nabieva.

He participated in an open-water mile swim with former Olympian Elizabeth Biesel.

Joel is a “competitive bodybuilder.”

He attended his senior prom after an emergency appendectomy, which happened in less than 24 hours.

Love Island USA Season 4’s current couples and singles

After Casa Amor, a lot has changed in Love Island USA 2022. Isaiah shocked fans when he returned to the villa with Phoebe, which meant he dumped Sydney. However, he realized he had made a huge mistake and was seen struggling to win back Sydney in the previous episode.

On the other hand, Phoebe broke up with Isaiah and showed interest in Chazz. The latter returned to the villa with Bella, who became Phoebe’s BFF. The upcoming episode will show how Phoebe will handle jumping from one love triangle to another.

Despite a change in relationship dynamics, Isaiah and Phoebe are still a couple on the show, at least before the next recoupling. In addition to them, the remaining couples include Chazz-Bella, Jared-Chanse, Timmy-Zeta, and Courtney-Chad.

Nadjha, too, brought Nic from Casa Amor, but she changed her mind after seeing her partner Jeff return solo to the villa. So Nic left the show on Sunday. Similarly, Deb coupled up with Casa Amor’s Kyle, but he was sent home for personal reasons. Thus, she got back with her former partner, Jesse.

Meanwhile, the singles in the villa are Sydney and Kat. Only time will tell whether new bombshell Joel will find the right match or will join the singles.

Love Island USA 2022 airs a new episode on Peacock from Tuesday through Sunday at 9.00 PM ET.

