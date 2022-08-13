Why did Kyle Fraser leave Love Island USA Season 4? Fans don’t believe he was sent home for personal reasons

The latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4, which aired on Friday, August 12, left viewers confused after Kyle Fraser was nowhere to be seen. The producers then mentioned on the show that he had quit the show due to "personal reasons."

Love Island USA fans claimed that the reason behind his exit was more than what was shown on the dating series. They thought it was because of the allegations that were trending on Twitter. Since Deb brought Kyle to the villa from Casa Amor, a series of tweets and Instagram posts started making the rounds. They were all from women who Kyle has allegedly assaulted in the past.

#loveislandusa More proof that Kyle Fraser is a predator. He shouldn't be on the show! These messages are from women who came forward and shared their experiences. Even his former employer talked about his behavior. They better get him away from Deb! More proof that Kyle Fraser is a predator. He shouldn't be on the show! These messages are from women who came forward and shared their experiences. Even his former employer talked about his behavior. They better get him away from Deb!#loveislandusa https://t.co/e5nZM1sQTg

While many online users called him a "se*ual predator," most of the show's fans wanted him gone. So fans were pretty sure Kyle was not sent home for personal reasons but because the producers might have found out the truth about the cast member.

Love Island USA fans take a dig at "personal reasons" statement by producers

At the beginning of the latest episode of Love Island USA 2022, an announcement was made for the viewers. It stated:

“Kyle has left the villa for personal reasons.”

Since the announcement, Twitter has exploded, with fans claiming that they think the real reason was the alleged abuse allegations made by several women online. Viewers took a dig at the reasons cited by the show's producers but were happy that the production took the necessary action.

Take a look at fans' reactions:

Selena @creative_sel They just said Kyle left for personal reasons! I bet all those allegations were true. Glad he's gone. #LoveIslandUSA They just said Kyle left for personal reasons! I bet all those allegations were true. Glad he's gone.#LoveIslandUSA

Nicole Marie @nicolemarie__92 Did they really just say "Kyle has left the villa for personal reasons" that quick?? Well damn alright then. #LoveIslandUSA Did they really just say "Kyle has left the villa for personal reasons" that quick?? Well damn alright then. #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/QmlqhS9c5i

#loveislandusa Kyle left for personal reasons? The Twitter campaign worked I guess. Kyle left for personal reasons? The Twitter campaign worked I guess.#loveislandusa

IG: __queenrakia @hit_this_tweet Kyle left for “personal reasons” aka production pulled him after all the stuff about him was trending #LoveIslandUSA Kyle left for “personal reasons” aka production pulled him after all the stuff about him was trending #LoveIslandUSA

Courtney Younghans @realestatemommy Anyone notice Kyle is MIA this episode?? I guess the love island producers listened to the dirty on him #LoveIslandUSA Anyone notice Kyle is MIA this episode?? I guess the love island producers listened to the dirty on him #LoveIslandUSA

Desi Bellerose @Desi_Bellerose Kyle left for “personal reasons?!” You mean being a predator?! Call him what he is please! #LoveIslandUSA Kyle left for “personal reasons?!” You mean being a predator?! Call him what he is please! #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/o0uCMsyJ4q

Miss Campbell 🍃🌸 @Shekinah_Noelle Lmmaaaoo how they just gon be like “and Kyle has left the villa for personal reasons” like it’s nothing. I’m screaminggg #loveislandusa Lmmaaaoo how they just gon be like “and Kyle has left the villa for personal reasons” like it’s nothing. I’m screaminggg #loveislandusa

cloweenies 🏝❤️ @cloclobeans #LoveIslandUSA KYLE HAS LEFT THE VILLA. THEY KICKED THAT MAN OUT. EVERYBODY GET UP KYLE HAS LEFT THE VILLA. THEY KICKED THAT MAN OUT. EVERYBODY GET UP 😂😂😂 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/lwo60e3Jqj

Kyle S. Fraser entered the Casa Amor villa alongside five other new islanders to woo the ladies of the Love Island villa. He hit it off instantly with Deb, who then picked him over former partner Jesse. But it seems like Kyle didn't get to spend more than a day in the villa before the announcement of his exit was made.

Kyle is a 29-year-old professional wedding model from Buffalo, New York. Initially, his sister Kayla was handling his Instagram account in his absence, but nothing new has been posted since he started trending online due to alleged abuse allegations.

Will Deb return to Jesse on Love Island USA Season 4?

Jesse and Deb were the OG couple on Love Island USA Season 4. But over the past couple of weeks, Deb was seen complaining about Jesse's lack of affection and that he did not kiss her passionately.

Fans voted them the "most one-sided relationship" couple, which left Deb slightly heartbroken. After this, Jesse expressed his affection for Deb and told her he would try to be more expressive and passionate toward her. The next day, the two were separated to explore the Casa Amor cast. Jesse explored a bit but decided to return to Deb to the villa. She, on the other hand, had picked Kyle.

After the latter left, the OG couple returned. The two were seen rekindling their romance by making out with each other, ending with Deb saying she was proud of him for the long kissing session.

In a confessional, Jesse said:

“Me and Deb, we have been tested a lot and after all this, you know, it just shows how deep our connection is. As long as we’re on the same page you know, nobody else can f**k with us.”

Meanwhile, viewers can catch a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 on Peacock from Tuesday through Sunday at 9.00 PM ET.

