Love Island USA Season 4: Which islanders entered the villa with new partners from Casa Amor? Heartbreaks, reunion and more

The Casa Amor segment of Love Island USA Season 4 finally came to an end on August 11 as the islanders had to decide whether they wanted to stick to their original partners before the segment or if they would choose the Casa Amor newcomers to further explore their journey.

What followed ahead was an hour full of drama and surprises. While one couple stayed strong and survived the Casa Amor week, many others recoupled with the new islanders. A few shocking contestants were left all alone looking for love again. Only time will tell if they manage to find someone or leave the villa for good.

Casa Amor Islanders included Chad Robinson, Jordan Morello, Kyle Fraser, Nic Birchall, Sam Kornse, Tre Watson, Avery Grooms, Gabriella “Bella” Barbaro, Chanse Corbi, Gabriella Kiszka, Tigerlily Cooley, and Phoebe Siegel.

More details on Casa Amor recouplings on Love Island USA Season 4

The Casa Amor segment was introduced on Love Island USA on August 8, 2022, with a special episode. 12 new islanders were introduced to the show who will be joining the existing group of men and women to connect and find love. The new men connected with the girls in the OG villa, while the newbie ladies built relationships with the existing men in the new Casa Amor villa.

After a week-long struggle of going back and forth, trust issues, new connections, contemplation and much more, a dramatic recoupling shook all the cast members to the core.

Check out the islanders who came back with new partners on Love Island USA after the Casa Amor recoupling segment.

Isaiah - Phoebe Deb - Kyle Nadjha - Nic Jared - Chanse Courtney - Chad Chazz - Gabriella

Zeta and Timmy stayed strong and established themselves as one of the strongest couples this season, considering they survived the Casa Amor segment successfully. Islanders, who were sadly left alone after the recoupling included Sydney, Jesse, and Jeff, who were originally coupled with Isaiah, Deb, and Nadjha, respectively.

The most shocking Love Island USA recoupling was that of Isaiah and Phoebe. Fans expected the former to stay loyal to his original partner, Sydney. However, during Casa Amor week, he bonded well with Phoebe. Although Isaiah has been in constant conflict since the beginning, viewers were hopeful of the original couple sticking together.

Sydney felt betrayed by Isaiah's decision. She had previously confessed to fellow cast member Zeta that when he returns, she will officially ask to date him. After the recoupling, she said:

"Do what you need to do...Just really sad right now..so..But I'm not crying this f***ing make-up off. I know my worth..A girl like my doesn't stay single for long."

Meanwhile, Deborah (Deb) built a strong connection with Kyle Fraser in the villa. She coupled up with him but looked very guilty when Jesse came out single from Casa Amor. Jesse confessed that she deserved someone better than him and understood why she was recoupled in the first place. Deb revealed that she couldn't trust Jesse enough, which is why she chose Kyle.

Former Love Island USA newbie Nadjha chose Nic over Jeff. However, she broke down after seeing Jeff without a partner from Casa Amor. She said:

"Jeff, you know I think you're literally so great...and like,..it wasn't easy at all, I just really did think that you would..were gonna find someone there."

With such a dramatic Love Island USA recoupling, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the islanders. Will all the single cast members find someone new or will they exit the villa? Will the current couples stand the test of time and go all the way to the end? Only time will tell.

