Why did Nic Birchall leave Love Island USA Season 4? Fans react to the Casa Amor cast member’s exit

Love Island USA Season 4 returned with a brand new episode on Sunday on Peacock, showcasing another dramatic plotline. After Kyle Fraser’s exit, the islanders bid goodbye to yet another Casa Amor cast member on the show.

Nic Birchall left Love Island USA Season 4 in the episode that aired on August 14. He was one of the Casa Amor cast members who came to find love on the dating series. He thought he had found someone, but things didn’t work out between them.

Nic connected with Nadjha Day during the Casa Amor segment. They hit it off in the three days they spent together, and she brought him to the villa. However, Nadjha’s feelings took a 180-degree turn when she saw her former partner Jeff walking into the villa. Seeing the couple get back together, Nic decided to take a step back and return home.

Here’s how fans reacted to Nic Birchall’s exit

Love Island USA @loveislandusa #LoveIslandUSA We're sad to say goodbye to Nic, but he walks out with a lot of love! We're sad to say goodbye to Nic, but he walks out with a lot of love! ❤️ #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/kxwqjtUaDu

Although Nadjha was initially happy to recouple with Nic, her behavior completely changed when she saw that Jeff hadn't picked anyone from Casa Amor. She claimed that she only realized her feelings for Jeff were real after he returned solo to the villa. This broke the connection she and Nic had built.

Love Island USA @loveislandusa Who do you like for Nadjha: Nic or Jeff?? Head to the #LoveIslandUSA app to let us know what you think and find out what everyone else had to say! loveislandusa.page.link/BgfUo4mySXmsQV… Who do you like for Nadjha: Nic or Jeff?? Head to the #LoveIslandUSA app to let us know what you think and find out what everyone else had to say! loveislandusa.page.link/BgfUo4mySXmsQV… https://t.co/GLzjGbniuK

In the latest episode, Nic was seen announcing his exit from the villa, citing that he had to be with his family. In a confessional, he said:

“Truly believe timing is everything, and maybe this isn’t my time.”

Viewers didn’t seem to care much about him staying on or leaving the show. Here's how Love Island USA fans reacted:

PorschiaKeele @PortiaKeele Nic shouldn't have even sat them down, should've just snuck out in the middle of the night like a robber cause no one cares #LoveIslandUSA Nic shouldn't have even sat them down, should've just snuck out in the middle of the night like a robber cause no one cares #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/foQZ1K68Wt

🧡🥀🫶🏽 @JohnnicaZakeyta they did not care at all it’s the way no one had a reaction to nic leavingthey did not care at all #LoveIslandUSA it’s the way no one had a reaction to nic leaving😂 they did not care at all #LoveIslandUSA

Evie @_Evviee The way no one was sad Nic left #LoveIslandUSA The way no one was sad Nic left #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/0LQRsFHhw3

Nicholas “Nic” Birchall is a 22-year-old realtor from Caracas, Venezuela. The travel enthusiast has over 21.5K Instagram followers. According to his official bio on Peacock, Nic has slept with over 200 people. He is a Megan Fox fan and can speak three languages.

Jeff and Nadjha are back together on Love Island USA 2022

Nadjha was the bombshell who arrived just a couple of days before Casa Amor. After her first dates with Jeff and Isaiah, she felt that she was attracted to the latter and wanted to recouple with him. But Jeff picked Nadjha, which left her in tears.

She was seen crying over Isaiah during several episodes before the Casa Amor segment began. Jeff tried his best to make Nadjha happy. The latter admitted that she was attracted to him but said she came into the villa for Isaiah.

When the Casa Amore segment began, the couples were separated and given a chance to explore and meet other people. While Jeff wanted to give his relationship with Nadjha a second chance, she picked Nic over him. Jeff was surprised to see that she brought someone else to the villa.

Seeing Jeff alone, Nadjha burst into tears. Although Jeff initially pretended that he was cool with her choosing Nic over him, he was later shown to have been hurt by the decision. The two then had a chat about the same and Nadjha explained:

“Literally Casa Amor was the next day. I’m really not going to lie like I didn’t expect to feel the way I did yesterday.”

In the latest episode of Love Island USA, the two got back together after Jeff picked Nadjha for the third time in a recoupling round.

Love Island USA Season 4 now has female islanders from Casa Amor, but all the male islanders have left the show. Viewers can watch new episodes at 9:00 pm ET on Peacock from Tuesday through Sunday.

