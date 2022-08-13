Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 23: Why are fans slamming Nadjha Day after her Casa Amor decision?

The Casa Amor segment ended on Love Island USA Season 4 after the OG islanders made their decisions in the previous episode. The latest installment saw some of them regretting the results.

Nadjha Day, who recently joined the islanders, was coupled with Jeff before Casa Amor. She initially wanted to be with Isaiah, but Jeff picked her in last week’s recoupling round. At the time, she was seen crying over Isaiah but admitted that she was attracted to Jeff.

In the Casa Amor segment, Nadjha connected with Nic and brought him back to the villa. But her feelings towards Nic changed when she saw Jeff returning to the villa solo. He didn’t pick anyone from Casa Amor and hoped Nadjha would not choose any other guy over him.

In Episode 23, which aired on Friday, she was seen avoiding Nic and explaining herself to Jeff. Viewers were not impressed with her playing with the feelings of both the boys.

loan⁷ 🃏 @loontun3z why is nadjha now suddenly all over jeff…. like miss girl before u went to casa amor u showed no interest in him LOL pls #LoveIslandUSA why is nadjha now suddenly all over jeff…. like miss girl before u went to casa amor u showed no interest in him LOL pls #LoveIslandUSA

Here’s what Love Island USA fans have to say about Nadjha from Episode 23

Jeff has been unable to find the right person in the Love Island USA villa since his arrival. However, he found Nadjha exciting and wanted to give their relationship a chance. Thus, he didn’t pick anyone from Casa Amor.

Nadjha, on the other hand, has appeared as a confused person since she entered the villa. Initially, it was between Isaiah and Jeff, and now it was between Jeff and Nic. However, the latest episode showed her regretting her decision of picking Nic over her former partner. She tried to explain her perspective to Jeff in Episode 23.

She said:

“Literally Casa Amor was the next day. I’m really not going to lie like I didn’t expect to feel the way I did yesterday.”

Jeff admitted that it was “crazy” for him to see her sitting with Nic when he returned to the villa from Casa Amor. Although he played cool, he was heartbroken. In a confessional, he said he wanted to take Nadjha to meet his mother.

Meanwhile, fans slammed Nadjha as they felt she was not serious about Jeff or finding a partner in the villa. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

April’s Finest 💕 @MakeedaRoberts Nadjha is a very unserious man because how the hell did it take Jeff to walk in alone for you to realised that you liked him like make it make sense pls because the math isn’t mathing at all. #LoveIslandUSA Nadjha is a very unserious man because how the hell did it take Jeff to walk in alone for you to realised that you liked him like make it make sense pls because the math isn’t mathing at all. #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/N9Z8hymKmm

Teri Edelson @teriedelson #LoveIslandUSA what the hell is wrong with Nadjha? She had zero love for Jeff she was all about Isaiah when Casa started. She’s a little nutty I don’t trust her or Kat or Phoebe! #LoveIslandUSA what the hell is wrong with Nadjha? She had zero love for Jeff she was all about Isaiah when Casa started. She’s a little nutty I don’t trust her or Kat or Phoebe!

tom @thom_ahs Nadjha trying to blame her recoupling on everyone saying Jeff would recouple… oh come on just own up that Jeff is always your second choice. #LoveIslandUSA Nadjha trying to blame her recoupling on everyone saying Jeff would recouple… oh come on just own up that Jeff is always your second choice. #LoveIslandUSA

Chastiney ⁷ 🃏 Zeta #1 Defender @ChasTheSiren I’m glad Nic called Nadjha out for her bs. Like girl you not making no sense. You trying to pursue Jeff out of guilt not because you like him. #LoveIslandUSA I’m glad Nic called Nadjha out for her bs. Like girl you not making no sense. You trying to pursue Jeff out of guilt not because you like him. #LoveIslandUSA

M3_YOURS3LF @MIRANDO_22 when Nic was checking Nadjha about how she went 180 degrees on him in less than 12 hrs, from your everything I want, to I want to be with Jeff who I friendzone, lol #LoveIslandUSA when Nic was checking Nadjha about how she went 180 degrees on him in less than 12 hrs, from your everything I want, to I want to be with Jeff who I friendzone, lol #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/OYG6lyDhBa

Yessie 💫 @ycjb_xoxo Nadjha barely looks Jeff in the eye when they speak and EVERYTIME she described him to the girls she only said “he’s so funny” the girl does not like or find him attractive she just likes the attention and loyalness he gives her, not buying the crocodile tears #loveislandusa Nadjha barely looks Jeff in the eye when they speak and EVERYTIME she described him to the girls she only said “he’s so funny” the girl does not like or find him attractive she just likes the attention and loyalness he gives her, not buying the crocodile tears #loveislandusa https://t.co/Wm66WlNo8T

Martheline @_Martheline Nadjha is so unserious she doesn’t know what she wants when she had Jeff she wanted Isaiah now she’s with Nick she wants Jeff #LoveIslandUSA Nadjha is so unserious she doesn’t know what she wants when she had Jeff she wanted Isaiah now she’s with Nick she wants Jeff #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/pNssNgWlC6

Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 23 recap

Episode 23 of Love Island USA Season 4 featured the aftermath of Casa Amor. In the previous episode, Jesse, Jeff, Sydney, and Kat didn’t pick anyone from Casa Amor. They were shocked to see their former partners bringing in a new partner in the villa.

Deb arrived with Kyle, Nadjha with Nic, Isaiah with Phoebe, Chazz with Bella, Courtney with Chad, and Jared with Chanse. Only Timmy and Zeta were the ones who returned to each other.

Since recoupling, only Courtney and Chad seem to enjoy their bond in Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 23. Isaiah was confused between Phoebe and Sydney, while Jared showed interest in Kat. Kyle then left the show citing “personal reasons,” which resulted in Deb returning to Jesse. Nadjha also regretted her decision to pick Nic over Jeff. Only time will tell whether the chaos will end in the next recoupling round.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of Peacock’s website and a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 on the network at 9.00 PM ET from Tuesday through Sunday.

