Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 23: Why are fans slamming Nadjha Day after her Casa Amor decision?

The Casa Amor segment ended on Love Island USA Season 4 after the OG islanders made their decisions in the previous episode. The latest installment saw some of them regretting the results.
Nadjha Day, who recently joined the islanders, was coupled with Jeff before Casa Amor. She initially wanted to be with Isaiah, but Jeff picked her in last week’s recoupling round. At the time, she was seen crying over Isaiah but admitted that she was attracted to Jeff.
In the Casa Amor segment, Nadjha connected with Nic and brought him back to the villa. But her feelings towards Nic changed when she saw Jeff returning to the villa solo. He didn’t pick anyone from Casa Amor and hoped Nadjha would not choose any other guy over him.
In Episode 23, which aired on Friday, she was seen avoiding Nic and explaining herself to Jeff. Viewers were not impressed with her playing with the feelings of both the boys.
Here’s what Love Island USA fans have to say about Nadjha from Episode 23
Jeff has been unable to find the right person in the Love Island USA villa since his arrival. However, he found Nadjha exciting and wanted to give their relationship a chance. Thus, he didn’t pick anyone from Casa Amor.
Nadjha, on the other hand, has appeared as a confused person since she entered the villa. Initially, it was between Isaiah and Jeff, and now it was between Jeff and Nic. However, the latest episode showed her regretting her decision of picking Nic over her former partner. She tried to explain her perspective to Jeff in Episode 23.
She said:
“Literally Casa Amor was the next day. I’m really not going to lie like I didn’t expect to feel the way I did yesterday.”
Jeff admitted that it was “crazy” for him to see her sitting with Nic when he returned to the villa from Casa Amor. Although he played cool, he was heartbroken. In a confessional, he said he wanted to take Nadjha to meet his mother.
Meanwhile, fans slammed Nadjha as they felt she was not serious about Jeff or finding a partner in the villa. Take a look at fans’ reactions:
Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 23 recap
Episode 23 of Love Island USA Season 4 featured the aftermath of Casa Amor. In the previous episode, Jesse, Jeff, Sydney, and Kat didn’t pick anyone from Casa Amor. They were shocked to see their former partners bringing in a new partner in the villa.
Deb arrived with Kyle, Nadjha with Nic, Isaiah with Phoebe, Chazz with Bella, Courtney with Chad, and Jared with Chanse. Only Timmy and Zeta were the ones who returned to each other.
Since recoupling, only Courtney and Chad seem to enjoy their bond in Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 23. Isaiah was confused between Phoebe and Sydney, while Jared showed interest in Kat. Kyle then left the show citing “personal reasons,” which resulted in Deb returning to Jesse. Nadjha also regretted her decision to pick Nic over Jeff. Only time will tell whether the chaos will end in the next recoupling round.
Viewers can watch the latest episode of Peacock’s website and a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 on the network at 9.00 PM ET from Tuesday through Sunday.