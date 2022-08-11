Love Island USA Season 4: Fans slam Casa Amor’s Phoebe for calling herself “full package” to Isaiah

Love Island USA Season 4 has currently separated the OG couples, who are exploring other possibilities in Casa Amor. While Sydney has decided to ask Isaiah to be her boyfriend, Phoebe is trying to convince him to pick her by calling herself a "full package."

Viewers didn't appreciate Phoebe showing her desperation for Isaiah. On the other hand, the hunk was seen confused in the latest episode of Love Island USA as he thought Sydney was the one he wanted before the Casa Amor segment.

Meanwhile, Phoebe tried to level with him by stating that she was worth the risk and that he would regret not choosing her. Interestingly, Isaiah went through a similar experience a few days ago when Nadjha entered the villa and mentioned that she only came for him.

What do Love Island USA fans say about Phoebe's "full package" remark?

Love Island USA fans were disappointed with Phoebe and slammed her on Twitter for calling herself a "full package." Apparently, this is not the first time she has done so. Since meeting Isaiah, she has been trying to convince him by saying she brings a lot to the table.

Her constant "package" remark might have confused Isaiah, but it has annoyed Love Island USA fans. Take a look at their reactions:

Yala @reallyyala Phoebe keeps bringing up Sydney it’s weird….I’m tired of you telling Isaiah everyday your a full package it’s annoying. #loveislandusa Phoebe keeps bringing up Sydney it’s weird….I’m tired of you telling Isaiah everyday your a full package it’s annoying. #loveislandusa https://t.co/2QHBJTvTar

kiki 🧚🏽 @realshadyqueen girl why does phoebe keep saying she is the full packagegirl #LoveIslandUSA why does phoebe keep saying she is the full package😭 girl #LoveIslandUSA

Sara @s3xy_mf if i hear phoebe say she’s the full package one more time she’s gonna see a full package of these hands #loveislandusa if i hear phoebe say she’s the full package one more time she’s gonna see a full package of these hands #loveislandusa https://t.co/IIxHTA1A4H

Martheline @_Martheline Phoebe really is a pick me you don’t have to put down Sydney for him to like you she is also the full package #LoveIslandUSA Phoebe really is a pick me you don’t have to put down Sydney for him to like you she is also the full package #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/WVkqSOxBIf

kristin💜 @kristindesiree I’m tired of hearing phoebe talk about her package #LoveIslandUSA I’m tired of hearing phoebe talk about her package #LoveIslandUSA

golden brown passion @TacoTansel Phoebe saying Isaiah makes her nervous AND that she’s the full package in the same conversation. She playing chess #LoveIslandUSA Phoebe saying Isaiah makes her nervous AND that she’s the full package in the same conversation. She playing chess #LoveIslandUSA

Emily⚡️📺🐶 @lapetiteemily



She says she’s the full package, she’s not his full package. Phoebe is gonna be disappointed #LoveIslandUSA She says she’s the full package, she’s not his full package. Phoebe is gonna be disappointed #LoveIslandUSA She says she’s the full package, she’s not his full package.

Ashely @Ashely32466565 #LoveIslandUSA Why does Phoebe keep saying she’s the full package? It’s so weird , please get Isaiah and her out of here. Syd can leave too Why does Phoebe keep saying she’s the full package? It’s so weird , please get Isaiah and her out of here. Syd can leave too ❤️❤️#LoveIslandUSA

Isaiah and Phoebe's conversation in Love Island USA's Wednesday episode

Phoebe told Isaiah in Wednesday's episode that she wanted a chance with him. She understood his feelings for Sydney, but she was the "full package."

She said:

“I am a full package and I think that you might know that too. But I think that it’s a risk but it’s a high reward.”

On the other hand, Isaiah couldn't decide between Phoebe and Sydney. He told the Casa Amor star that he was confused because he thought his relationship with Sydney was genuine. He confessed that he would eventually ask her to be his girlfriend, but Phoebe's arrival has made it difficult.

In a confession, Isaiah said:

“My gut is still leaning towards Sydney. I don’t know…I don’t know…but I don’t really know the reason why I wouldn’t take Phoebe back. You know what I’m saying? Casa Amor has got me f***ed up.”

Sydney, who is in the Love Island villa, confessed to Zeta that she's falling for Isaiah. She was concerned about him bringing back some other girl to the villa from Casa Amor. Sydney later told Zeta she would ask Isaiah to be her boyfriend when he returned.

Only time will tell what Isaiah will do on the decision day. Meanwhile, the remaining male islanders advised him to give Phoebe a chance. Jeff said:

“I think she deserve a chance bro.”

He further mentioned that both the decisions would end badly for Isaiah because if he chose Sydney, he would regret losing Phoebe and vice versa.

Apart from Isaiah's love triangle, Courtney seems to have gotten into a similar situation. She found Casa Amor cast member Chad exciting and was pursuing him. However, he and Kat shared an intimate moment.

The OG islanders of Love Island USA 2022 will have to make some decisions in the upcoming episode, which will air on Thursday, August 11, 2022, on Peacock at 9.00 PM ET.

