Why do Love Island USA Season 4 fans think Phoebe will go home in Episode 29?

Phoebe was one of the fortunate Casa Amor cast members who got the chance to enter the Love Island USA Season 4 villa. She accompanied Isaiah, who thought they could make a couple.

Since her appearance on the show, fans have not given her positive reviews. They now think Phoebe will get eliminated in Episode 29, and if not, they will be pretty upset.

Viewers don’t like her because she was shown to be pretty desperate, from the beginning, to stay on the show. After her dynamic with Isaiah didn’t work as the latter returned to his former partner Sydney, Phoebe tried to couple up with Chazz. The latter was Phoebe’s best friend Bella’s partner at the time.

Meanwhile, she got into another love triangle by going after Chad, a Casa Amor member. As no one has partnered with her yet, fans think Phoebe will be dumped in the upcoming episode.

Fans predict Phoebe’s elimination from the show

Previously, Phoebe appeared desperate in Casa Amor when she tried to convince Isaiah to take her to the villa. Once she arrived at the villa, she lost interest in Isaiah as he realized he liked Sydney.

Phoebe was then seen flirting with Chazz, Bella’s partner at the time. Fans criticized Phoebe again for going after her best friend’s love interest. However, she couldn’t take things further as Chazz and Bella were sent home the same week.

Her third target was Chad, who was Courtney’s partner. In the previous episode, Courtney was seen parting ways with Chad as he was confused between her, Phoebe, and Mackenzie. As the Season 2 islander has just arrived in the villa, fans predicted she wouldn’t be dumped in the new episode.

In one of the Love Island USA clips, Phoebe was seen worried because she felt she would be dumped. Fans, too, believe that she’ll be the one to be sent home in the upcoming episode.

Take a look at Love Island USA fans’ reactions:

Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 28 recap

Episode 28 of Love Island USA Season 4 showed Mackenzie, who returned to find love after Season 2, trying to build connections in the villa. She initially found Jeff interesting, but he turned her down because he didn’t want to dump Nadjha. The two confessed their likeness to each other in Thursday’s episode.

Mackenzie then tried to build a connection with new bombshell Joel, also pursued by Courtney. Chad, on the other hand, was smitten with Mackenzie and Phoebe. Towards the end of Episode 28, the boys were allowed to pick the girl they wanted to be coupled up with. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, which means the recoupling round will continue in the upcoming installment.

Before recoupling, the islanders were given a challenge where they were divided into two teams — boys vs. girls. Each team had to dress se*y and seduce the opponents.

While most of the islanders showcased their sensual side targeted towards their respective partners, Phoebe was seen notching up her game by performing for each boy. Only time will tell whether her tricks will work for the boys enough to save her.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 from Tuesday through Sunday on Peacock at 9.00 PM ET.

