Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 27: Here’s how fans reacted to Courtney’s “over the shapes” remark

Love Island USA Season 4 is getting more intense with every passing episode. While Timmy and Zeta have found each other, Courtney is once again struggling to protect herself from a love triangle.

Prior to dating Chad, Courtney had already been in a love traingle with Bryce, when she picked him over Felipe during a recoupling round.

In the latest episode of Love Island USA, Courtney seemed annoyed with her current situation, as Chad was seen flirting with Phoebe. She stated in a confessional that she would not be a part of another love triangle and claimed that she’s “over the shapes” and just wanted a line, implying that she wanted a straightforward relationship with one person.

Her remarks were supported by fans of the show.

Courtney’s trajectory on Love Island USA

One of the OG islanders, Courtney had initially picked Andy as her first partner. However, they didn’t feel any spark between them, so she eventually moved on to Felipe. Even though things were going well between the two, it took a 180-degree turn when bombshell Bryce entered the villa.

Courtney found herself drawn to the new islander and landed herself in a love triangle with him. During a recoupling round, she picked Bryce over Felipe, resulting in the latter’s elimination.

Unfortunately, Courtney and Bryce’s journey ended just before the Casa Amor segment, where she found Chad.

Previously, Love Island USA fans had voted Courtney and Chad as their least favorite couple. They were on the verge of being dumped from the show. The couple was seen discussing the same thing in the latest episode, followed by a conversation where Courtney expressed concerns about their relationship.

She questioned why Chad was flirting with Phoebe and whether he wanted to explore after bombshell Mackenzie arrived in the villa. Chad didn’t seem thrilled with the conversation, but was seen agreeing with Courtney that they should be open to exploring.

In a confessional, Courtney said:

“I feel like you don’t know where you are at with me right now when I have give you so much room, so much space to figure out what the f**k you feel, then I am not doing this sh*t. Like I am not. I am not doing another triangle. I am over the shapes, I just want a line.”

Her last line stuck with the fans, who took to Twitter to quote her and express their support for her.

Fans applaud Courtney's remark online

Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 27 recap

Episode 27 of Love Island USA Season 4 welcomed Mackenzie, an islander from Season 2 of the show. She arrived as the newest bombshell of the season.

She was seen spending time with the boys in the villa and confessed that she found Jeff and Chad interesting. The producers sent Mackenzie into the villa when all the girls were relaxing at the beach. As soon as they found out that the Season 2 contestant had returned, the girls were a bit nervous.

In the previous episode, Joel was the newcomer who entered the villa. He instantly formed a connection with Chance. Unfortunately, she was dumped in Episode 26. The previous installment saw five islanders leaving — Chazz, Kat, Chance, Jared, and Bella.

Meanwhile, Courtney and Chad’s relationship has hit rock bottom. Only time will tell whether they’ll get back together or will find someone else.

Love Island USA 2022 airs a new episode at 9 pm ET on Peacock from Tuesday through Sunday.

