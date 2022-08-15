Why are fans hating on Phoebe for her conversation with Chazz on Love Island USA Season 4?

Episode 25 of Love Island USA Season 4 witnessed major changes in the relationship dynamics between friends and couples. Phoebe, who entered the villa with Isaiah after Casa Amor, was seen flirting with Chazz in the latest episode.

Chazz coupled up with Bella in Casa Amor but was seen reciprocating Phoebe's flirty behavior. Viewers slammed the latter for changing teams from Isaiah to Chazz so quickly. Fans were upset with Phoebe for going after the guy who’s with her best friend Bella.

Chioma 🇳🇬 @iamcharlieg Damnnnnn pheobe gonna take Bella man right in front of her??? All bc Isaiah doesn’t want her anymore? And Bella is her best friend???? Wow being a pick me girl is hard stuff #loveislandusa Damnnnnn pheobe gonna take Bella man right in front of her??? All bc Isaiah doesn’t want her anymore? And Bella is her best friend???? Wow being a pick me girl is hard stuff #loveislandusa https://t.co/b0pja3GsJM

Ever since their entry, the Casa Amor cast has not exactly received a warm welcome at the Love Island villa. Phoebe had an especially difficult time as she was chosen by Isaiah, who already had a strong romantic relationship with Sydney in the villa.

The latest episode of Love Island USA showed Phoebe taking a step back from her relationship with Isaiah and exploring a new one with Chazz.

How did Phoebe go after after her BFF’s partner on Love Island USA?

After Phoebe realized that she had no chance with Isaiah, she was seen flirting with Chazz, who is currently coupled up with Bella. Phoebe has previously claimed that Bella is her best friend.

In the latest episode, Phoebe was seen talking about pursuing Chazz in front of Bella:

“I like…I feel a vibe between us, but like it could just be like a friend vibe. But I wanted to ask you if you ever thought of me like as more than that?”

In response, Chazz said:

“When I hug you sometimes and I look at you, I just be want like ‘should I kiss her’ type of thing bro and I be like ‘nah I can’t.' ”

The two then agreed to explore their connection further. Only time will tell whether Phoebe loses a best friend along the way.

"Not funny haha, funny weird": Fans called out Phoebe for betraying her BFF flirting with Chazz.

Those who watched the latest episode of Love Island USA, slammed Phoebe for flirting with Chazz behind Bella’s back:

big mama @beeaaaaanzz pheobe left a conversation with her “best friend” to go sneak link her man & didn’t even privy bella to it?! not funny haha, funny weird #LoveIslandUSA pheobe left a conversation with her “best friend” to go sneak link her man & didn’t even privy bella to it?! not funny haha, funny weird #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/XBEmup2iS0

Annisa @Takerraaa_ The way pheobe says Bella is her bestfriend but is tryna go after her man Lmaooo WHAT females are crazy #loveislandusa The way pheobe says Bella is her bestfriend but is tryna go after her man Lmaooo WHAT females are crazy #loveislandusa

MooreLaughs @ShahriLin #LoveIslandUSA phoebe is just poison. She’s here for self promotion #LoveIslandUSA phoebe is just poison. She’s here for self promotion

twitta fingazz @mom_priest Phoebe is psychotic … calling someone your bff but pursuing her man …. Whatttt #LoveIslandUSA Phoebe is psychotic … calling someone your bff but pursuing her man …. Whatttt #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/NnOJ8QPFlg

Neesy🌺🌴 @TheDeniseFolsom Phoebe just wants to play & stay in villa. Bella is her bff. So why is she hittin on Chazz?!? Where’s Bella? #LoveIslandUSA Phoebe just wants to play & stay in villa. Bella is her bff. So why is she hittin on Chazz?!? Where’s Bella? #LoveIslandUSA

jake @jakeelordi #loveislandUSA phoebe trying to get with chazz right in her “best friend” bella’s face? she’s so nasty phoebe trying to get with chazz right in her “best friend” bella’s face? she’s so nasty 😭 #loveislandUSA https://t.co/i0Km31BdmL

åkerbär @AkerbarS a girls' girl talking about Chazz in front of Bella & she can't even remember his name lmao Phoebe is out of controla girls' girl talking about Chazz in front of Bella & she can't even remember his name lmao #loveislandusa Phoebe is out of control 😭😭 a girls' girl talking about Chazz in front of Bella & she can't even remember his name lmao #loveislandusa

Did Phoebe end her relationship with Isaiah on Love Island USA 2022?

Phoebe was one of the new islanders who appeared in the Casa Amor segment. She and Isaiah connected instantly, even though the latter was in a serious relationship with Sydney back in the villa.

Phoebe convinced Isaiah to give her a chance and he did, which left Sydney heartbroken. In the latest episode of Love Island USA, Phoebe was seen explaining to Sydney that she was not a villain because Isaiah also reciprocated the romantic bond they had built in Casa Amor.

During the conversation, Phoebe said:

“When we would sleep like, it would be like koala bear like, completely like immerse each other cuddling and like…night three he like grabbed my face and he was like, ‘I’m gonna give you a chance like, I really wanna give you a chance.' And then he kissed me like in front of everyone.”

Sydney was then seen crying and hugging Zeta while saying that she failed to understand Isaiah's actions.

Phoebe next spoke to Isaiah about her conversation with Sydney. When she mentioned that he seemed annoyed with her, Isaiah stated dismissed it.

Phoebe further said:

“I just like…it’s important for me to be allowed to like express like, that I also have a stake in this, and that like, I feel like a little bit of like collateral damage within everything, like I do have feelings.”

Isaiah then apologized to Phoebe for putting her in an awkward spot.

Following this, the two decided to pursue the ones they felt most connected to. Isaiah returned to Sydney, but time will tell whether she’ll take him back. Phoebe, on the other hand, will explore her connection with Chazz.

In the elimination round, Love Island USA Season 4 producers decided not to let go of anyone. Sydney and Kat were in the bottom two, but now they have another chance to secure their place in the villa.

Love Island USA Season 4 airs a new episode from Tuesday through Sunday on Peacock at 9 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal