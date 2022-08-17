Create

Who all were sent home in Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 26? Fans rejoiced as Chazz was one of them

Chazz was dumped in Love Island USA Season 4 (Image via chazz.bryant9/Instagram)
Modified Aug 17, 2022 09:34 AM IST

Episode 26 of Love Island USA Season 4, aired on Tuesday, August 16, featured five eliminations. As per the audience’s votes, the two least favorite couples were banished from the villa.

The pairs who were sent home included Chazz-Bella and Jared-Chanse. When Jared was dumped, Kat self-eliminated herself and, while hugging him, stated that she had found the right person in the villa.

It's time for us to say goodbye to Chazz, Bella, Jared, & Chanse... and Kat. Tweet your well wishes for these Islanders! 💕#LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/8IrUAxiGTU

In the previous episode, Jared asked Chanse to give him some space as he wanted to clear his head about his feelings toward Kat. He entered the villa just before the Casa Amor segment, where he coupled up with Chanse. But after returning to the villa, he confessed his interest in Kat, who reciprocated with the same emotions.

While fans were divided over Tuesday’s elimination results, they were delighted that one of them was Chazz.

Here’s how Love Island USA fans reacted to Chazz’s elimination

Great practice run, Chazz! Think Bella will go for it? 💕 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/si99xIFc8Z

Love Island USA 2022 fans wanted Chazz long gone from the villa, but somehow he ended up in the safe zone. In Episode 26, he was finally sent home, leaving fans to rejoice.

Take a look at their reactions:

CHAZZ IS GONE. OMG WE WON. WE FINALLY WON. God don’t always answer when we want him to but he is always on time!! Amen? AMEN. #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/HKte6WPIux
WE WIN CHAZZ IS GONE #LoveIslandUSA
Y'ALL FINALLY GOT CHAZZ OUT, I'm proud of you viewers 🤎 Sereniti has been avenged. #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/KGzkk9M4Iu
Chazz is finally gone!!!! #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/e3dVePyzcR
CHAZZ IS FINALLY GONE!! WOOO #LoveIslandUSA
Chazz gone, talking about some “How things run around here” Run your ass to that luggage my Guy.👌🏾😁😂😭 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/lta3EQlqk3
chazz was dumped right on time for college move in #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/pH1w9GJsW7
Finally Chazz is gone #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/4vCaE7TccA
chazz saying Joel had to learn a few things and then getting sent home is the best instant karma I could’ve asked for #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/wTtIrUZpJj
They finally sent Chazz home #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/GFeqL2b1QH

Chazz arrived on the show with his sibling Bria. He instantly coupled up with Sereniti and sent her partner Tyler home. Sereniti and Chazz tried to form a connection, however, he dumped her for a new bombshell Kat.

After Sereniti’s exit, Love Island USA fans turned their backs on Chazz and wanted him gone. Although he was paired up with Kat, he explored his options in Casa Amor and returned with Bella. But things started taking a different turn for Chazz when Phoebe flirted with him and asked him whether he was interested in exploring their bond.

Despite kissing Phoebe, he was seen making up his mind about Bella in Episode 26. He told Timmy he wanted to be with Bella and no one else. But it was too late as Bella showed interest in the new bombshell Joel Bierwert. Unfortunately, the two couldn’t explore their relationship further as she was dumped in the newest episode.

Why did Kat self-eliminate in Love Island USA Season 4?

Jared and Kat entered the Love Island USA villa together but were picked by different islanders in the recoupling session. Then they went to Casa Amor, where Jared brought Chanse to the villa. As the islanders returned from Casa Amor, Jared and Kat were flirting with each other.

Leaving the Villa doesn't always mean love is lost. 😍 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/peZRD1lPPP

They admitted that they shared similar emotions towards each other. In the previous episode, Jared told Chanse that he needed some space and thus would not share a bed with her. He later agreed with Kat in a different conversation when the latter asked if he had some space in his bed.

In the latest episode, host Sarah Hyland entered the villa and announced that fans had been voting for their favorite couple. So the least favorite pairs would be sent home. She declared that Chazz-Bella and Chanse-Jared were the couples who didn’t receive a considerable number of votes and thus were dumped from the show.

At that moment, Kat stood up and said:

“I don’t know if this is a good time, but I think we all know on that note I won’t be staying here.”

While Sarah and the islanders were surprised by Kat’s decision, she walked toward Jared to kiss and hold him. Kat continued:

“I found what I came here for.”
It's time for the lovely @Sarah_Hyland to tell the Islanders the results of your vote! Oh, and send some Islanders home. 🔥 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/nZs4iYUPaG

Meanwhile, the islanders who will continue in the next episode include Nadjha, Jeff, Phoebe, Isaiah, Sydney, Jesse, Deb, Timmy, Zeta, Chad, Courtney, and newcomer Joel.

Love Island USA Season 4 airs a new episode at 9.00 PM ET on Peacock from Tuesday through Sunday.

