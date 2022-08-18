Who is Mackenzie Dipman? Fans claim Jesse was most excited over Love Island USA alum’s return in Season 4

The latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4 showed the islanders dealing with the aftermath of the previous eliminations. However, their moods changed instantly when bombshell Mackenzie Dipman entered the villa.

In Episode 27, the girls were given a break from the boys. They were sent to a beach to relax and have some fun. Meanwhile, the boys in the villa were treated with a bombshell's entry, who was new to the latest season but not to the show. Donning red, Mackenzie, who first appeared in Season 2, walked into the Love Island USA Season 4 villa on Wednesday.

Viewers pointed out the level of excitement they saw on Jesse's face. They claimed he was the first to greet her and didn't hide his enthusiasm throughout the episode.

TAYLORFORAFP @welp1992 jesse was easily the most excited to meet mackenzie. he didn't even try to hide it. he was doing much for someone who claims to have "found their person" (credit to timmy) #LoveIslandUSA jesse was easily the most excited to meet mackenzie. he didn't even try to hide it. he was doing much for someone who claims to have "found their person" (credit to timmy) #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/hsRNvMLLAv

Meanwhile, Deb and the girls were nervous at the beach when a text message informed them that Mackenzie was in the villa.

Love Island USA fans' opinion on Jesse's reaction to Mackenzie's arrival

Love Island USA @loveislandusa #LoveIslandUSA If a drink is not present, a watermelon slice will always suffice. If a drink is not present, a watermelon slice will always suffice. 🍉 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/aokMUva3Tp

As soon as Mackenzie entered the villa, the boys were thrilled to welcome her. However, the most excited islander was Jesse, who recently got his girl Deb back after Casa Amor. Seeing him interested in Mackenzie, fans have shared their opinions about him on Twitter.

Take a look at fans' reactions:

Caii @mamacaiiii WE NEED TO SEE Mackenzie & Jesse 1 on 1 convo. The way he was eyeballing her & was the first to greet her… #LoveIslandUSA WE NEED TO SEE Mackenzie & Jesse 1 on 1 convo. The way he was eyeballing her & was the first to greet her… #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/5uSXi2jy8S

Sam Sparks @ssparky_ jesse real excited for mackenzie… this is why deb picked someone else in casa 🫣🫠 #LoveIslandUSA jesse real excited for mackenzie… this is why deb picked someone else in casa 🫣🫠 #LoveIslandUSA

ummm idk @trenaes2013 Jesse is very interested in Mackenzie. That's the most emotion I've seen from him #LoveIslandUSA Jesse is very interested in Mackenzie. That's the most emotion I've seen from him #LoveIslandUSA

jonilla @ilovechuggs jesse already drooling over mackenzie just stop playing deb this is jake and liberty all over again #LoveIslandUSA jesse already drooling over mackenzie just stop playing deb this is jake and liberty all over again #LoveIslandUSA

caitlin @zrryIover umm jesse like basically ran to mackenzie #LoveIslandUSA umm jesse like basically ran to mackenzie #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/8THMP1wSao

COZY ✨ @xixioshun This is the first time Jesse has shown more emotion and talk more since Mackenzie walked into the villa #LoveIslandUSA This is the first time Jesse has shown more emotion and talk more since Mackenzie walked into the villa #LoveIslandUSA

realitytvheaux @realitytvslore Jesse, you a little tooooooo excited about Mackenzie showing up #LoveIslandUSA Jesse, you a little tooooooo excited about Mackenzie showing up #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/zojbd37IOV

The girls looked worried when they found out the new bombshell was Mackenzie. Deb's reaction to the alum's return was the most hilarious. Meanwhile, Mackenzie claimed to give love a second chance and was quick enough to show her interest in Jeff.

However, the most excited one was Jesse, who gave a speech upon her arrival. He said:

“You know, it’s an honor Mackenzie. You know, we are very happy you’re here today. You came in stunning, you know, walking through that aisle. So let’s, you know, create some more memories. Let’s turn this sh*t up.”

Mackenzie Dipman was an islander on Love Island USA Season 2

Mackenzie Dipman is a 25-year-old reality TV star who first appeared on Love Island USA in Season 2 (2020). She was coupled up with Connor Trott but was dumped by him on day 25. According to reports, the two got back together after the show but parted ways last year.

Meanwhile, she is all set to give love another chance. But more than finding love, she has returned to Love Island USA to share her expert advice with the islanders. Mackenzie told Page Six:

“I definitely like to give advice whether people ask for it or not. But I do hope that they look to me as like a big sister or like someone that has been through this process and really use me as a resource as to understanding what’s going to happen next.”

Hailing from Scottsdale, Arizona, Mackenzie runs her clothing brand, Out of His League, and a podcast. She had earlier participated in several beauty pageants, including Miss Arizona Teen USA 2015 (first runner-up) and Miss Idaho 2017 (third runner-up).

She is an animal lover with a rescue dog from a local foster home. Mackenzie was one of the most talked about islanders in Season 2, but only time will tell whether her charm will work for Season 4 fans.

Love Island USA Season 4 airs a new episode from Tuesday through Sunday at 9.00 PM ET on Peacock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das