Why do fans think Nadjha will break Jeff’s heart in Love Island USA Season 4?

On Peacock, Love Island USA Season 4 aired Episode 28 on Thursday, featuring islanders participating in the Boys vs. Girls Challenge.

In the challenge, the two teams had to showcase their sensual side and increase the opponents’ heartbeat. When a shirtless Isaiah appeared in a sailor’s costume, he began to showcase his sensual side for Sydney. But fans noticed that Nadjha’s heart was racing as well.

Viewers thought Nadjha would break Jeff’s heart in the future as her heart started racing faster during Isaiah’s performance than Jeff’s. The latter has always been her second choice, and thus fans worry for him.

tom @thom_ahs JEFF IS SUCH A MAN… why can’t Nadjha be all for him!!!!! How was he never her first choice!!!!! #LoveIslandUSA JEFF IS SUCH A MAN… why can’t Nadjha be all for him!!!!! How was he never her first choice!!!!! #LoveIslandUSA

Meanwhile, Jeff has always put Nadjha first. Only time will tell whether their relationship lasts on Love Island USA Season 4.

Love Island USA Fans are not convinced if Nadjha liked Jeff

Nadjha arrived on Love Island USA 2022 and was instantly attracted to Isaiah. However, Jeff picked her during a recoupling round. She was seen crying over Isaiah while telling Jeff that she was also attracted to him.

In Casa Amor, she chose Nic over Jeff, while the latter returned to the villa solo. Seeing his commitment to her, Nadjha decided to give Jeff another chance. Fans were rooting for the couple, but Nadjha’s heart-race moment during Isaiah’s performance made viewers worry for Jeff.

Love Island USA fans shared their opinion on Twitter, stating that Nadjha would break Jeff’s heart either on the show or outside the villa.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

K. @kaihaze Idk, I feel like Nadjha is going to hurt Jeff feelings when this is all over 🙂 #loveislandusa Idk, I feel like Nadjha is going to hurt Jeff feelings when this is all over 🙂 #loveislandusa

ash @ashleylandryy I don’t think Nadja likes Jeff as much as he likes her #LoveIslandUSA I don’t think Nadja likes Jeff as much as he likes her #LoveIslandUSA

moon bae 🌙🍒 @mindieintuition

#loveislandusa I'm sorryyyyyy I'm still not 100% sure that nadjha is even really feeling jeff...he should've brought tigerlily back man... I'm sorryyyyyy I'm still not 100% sure that nadjha is even really feeling jeff...he should've brought tigerlily back man...#loveislandusa https://t.co/Qp3Vc3c67S

heartstopper era 🍂😅 @funkybblady nadjha be good to jeff i aint forget abt the crying over isaiah #LoveIslandUSA nadjha be good to jeff i aint forget abt the crying over isaiah #LoveIslandUSA

Rob B @RobDawg5 I want Nadjha and Jeff but I'm not sure if she's there. #loveislandusa I want Nadjha and Jeff but I'm not sure if she's there. #loveislandusa

Ashley @Ashley62884269 Something about Nadjha and Jeff is just….. not convincing… #LoveIslandUSA Something about Nadjha and Jeff is just….. not convincing… #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/1nEBg46GNh

tom @thom_ahs I wish Jeff would give Mackenzie a chance because Nadjha is definitely not all for him, she’s shown him a couple times that he’s second priority to her. #LoveIslandUSA I wish Jeff would give Mackenzie a chance because Nadjha is definitely not all for him, she’s shown him a couple times that he’s second priority to her. #LoveIslandUSA

Cpatrice258 @cpatrice258

#LoveIslandUSA I don't for one minute believe Nadjha is all that in to Jeff. I don't for one minute believe Nadjha is all that in to Jeff.#LoveIslandUSA

Jeff chose Nadjha over Mackenzie on Love Island USA Season 4

In the previous episode of Love Island USA Season 4, Season 2, Islander Mackenzie returned to the show to give love a second chance. She found Jeff interesting and was seen pursuing him, but he decided to stay with Nadjha.

In a confession, Jeff said:

“I am team Nadjha man. I told her man, I’m just just a hundred percent about her and you know, I’mma shut that sh*t down and I expect her to do the same, if somebody had come in, you know what I mean so…”

During a conversation with Jeff, Nadjha confessed that she liked him a lot and assured him by saying that nobody could make her feel the way he made her feel. She further said in a confessional:

“I think like everyday I am here, I just like kind of fall more and more like for him. So, of course, I don’t want him to go anywhere.”

Earlier, she chose Nic from Casa Amor but was devastated when she saw Jeff not picking anyone. Although Jeff tried to play it cool, he later admitted that seeing her with another guy was not easy. He further mentioned that his feelings for Nadjha were so strong that he wanted to take her to his mother.

Explaining her perspective, Nadjha responded:

“Literally Casa Amor was the next day. I’m really not going to lie like I didn’t expect to feel the way I did yesterday.”

Nadjha then dumped Nic and returned to Jeff. The Casa Amor cast member left the show after Jeff and Nadjha got back together.

Stay tuned for the next episode, where the boys are given the opportunity to pick their partner. Love Island USA Season 4 airs at 9.00 PM ET on Peacock from Tuesday through Sunday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das