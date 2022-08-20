Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 29: Fans are upset with Chad for sending Courtney home

Episode 29 of Love Island USA Season 4, which aired on August 19, Friday, featured a recoupling session where Chad dumped Courtney.

Chad was one of the Casa Amor cast members who wooed Courtney. But their spark seemed to fizzle out after Phoebe started to pursue him. Things went downhill for Chad and Courtney after Season 2 islander Mackenzie arrived, who also showed interest in Chad.

After Joel picked Phoebe over Courtney in the recent recoupling round, Chad had two options — Mackenzie or Courtney. He chose the former, citing that she had just arrived in the villa while the other had been on the show from the start. As a result, Courtney had to go home.

Yessie 💫 @ycjb_xoxo Chad saying he didn’t choose Courtney because HE felt like she had her time meanwhile he wouldn’t even be here if it wasn’t for HER #LoveIslandUSA Chad saying he didn’t choose Courtney because HE felt like she had her time meanwhile he wouldn’t even be here if it wasn’t for HER #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/RSThENEqZi

Fans who wanted to see Phoebe go home were upset that Chad dumped Courtney.

Love Island USA 2022 fans slam Chad for dumping Courtney

Viewers couldn’t believe that Joel and Chad didn’t pick Courtney. Fans were more disappointed with Chad as Courtney was the one who brought him into the villa, and giving Mackenzie a chance because she was new didn’t make sense to them. To note, Mackenzie starred in Love Island USA Season 2.

Fans shared their opinions on Chad on Twitter. Take a look:

MaddenSmith @SoMaddenSmith Chad says he’s going to send Courtney home bc Makenzie deserves to have a chance of being here. Did you forget she’s the l my one who was already on a season and had a chance! #loveislandusa Chad says he’s going to send Courtney home bc Makenzie deserves to have a chance of being here. Did you forget she’s the l my one who was already on a season and had a chance! #loveislandusa

kat 🏳️‍🌈 #savefirstkill @suhluvly Chad picked Mackenzie because he was salty at Courtney and wanted phoebe #loveislandusa Chad picked Mackenzie because he was salty at Courtney and wanted phoebe #loveislandusa

KayGee @kayhearts_you Chad dont try to make it seem like courtney was stressin you out #loveislandusa Chad dont try to make it seem like courtney was stressin you out #loveislandusa

Black Black Black @JumpFrog_Jump Chad not even interested in makenzie!!!! Why tf he kept her over Courtney. See he done made me mad! #loveislandusa Chad not even interested in makenzie!!!! Why tf he kept her over Courtney. See he done made me mad! #loveislandusa

Indiyah @villaliesalert Chad if you were leaning more towards Phoebe why wouldn’t you pick Courtney to stay when she been loyal to you??!? I can’t #loveislandusa Chad if you were leaning more towards Phoebe why wouldn’t you pick Courtney to stay when she been loyal to you??!? I can’t #loveislandusa

Rebekah PURE/HONEY Weatherspoon🍯✨ @RdotSpoon It’s really telling when guys can’t give a nice speech when they know they are sending someone home. Like Chad didn’t have to suggest that Mackenzie was nicer than Courtney. #LoveIslandUSA It’s really telling when guys can’t give a nice speech when they know they are sending someone home. Like Chad didn’t have to suggest that Mackenzie was nicer than Courtney. #LoveIslandUSA

ᥫ᭡ @nouserusernamee chad saying courtney had her time but mackenzie also had her time… he blames EVERYTHING on courtney fr #LoveIslandUSA chad saying courtney had her time but mackenzie also had her time… he blames EVERYTHING on courtney fr #LoveIslandUSA

Self-Loathing Millennial @Margare72941697 #loveislandusa Chad is trash. Can he be dumped instead of Courtney. I petition Chad take her place. #Loveislandusa Chad is trash. Can he be dumped instead of Courtney. I petition Chad take her place. #Loveislandusa #loveislandusa

Tiffani J @Tiffree Wait so Chad isn’t interested in Mackenzie just basically saying Courtney’s time is up! #LoveIslandUSA Wait so Chad isn’t interested in Mackenzie just basically saying Courtney’s time is up! #LoveIslandUSA

Courtney had parted ways with Chad in the previous episode as she felt they were on different pages. She even confessed to Zeta and Nadjha that her relationship with him felt forced after a point. However, she was hoping to build a connection with Joel.

Courtney was one of the OG islanders on Love Island USA 2022. Her first partner was Andy, who later coupled up with Mady. She then took an interest in Felipe, but the spark soon fizzled after Bryce’s arrival.

Before Casa Amor, Courtney was single. She returned to the villa with Chad, and their chemistry looked adorable for a while. But the two couldn’t maintain their relationship, resulting in Courtney’s exit from the show.

Meanwhile, Chad picked Mackenzie but has feelings for Phoebe.

Will Chad dump Mackenzie for Phoebe?

Love Island USA @loveislandusa #LoveIslandUSA Tonight is a very special episode where we learn to look to the left before speaking. Tonight is a very special episode where we learn to look to the left before speaking. 😬 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/K0YoveKe7i

After Courtney’s exit, Chad was confused about whether he wanted to be with Mackenzie or Phoebe. The Season 2 islander wanted to work things out with Chad and told Joel that she didn’t think of Phoebe as a threat. At that exact moment, Phoebe took Chad into the makeup room. The two, in an intimate position, got caught by Mackenzie.

In the latest episode, Chad sought Timmy and Isaiah’s advice.

Timmy said:

“I think if you figure out what that kiss really is about with Phoebe, then you’ll I mean that’ll steer the ship bro. Cuz like I don’t know how torn you are between Mackenzie and Phoebe, cuz like if you are still trying to get to know both.”

Chad confessed that he was torn between the two girls, but he’s leaning towards Phoebe more. While Chad and Phoebe’s relationship seemed to take a good turn, it might disappoint Mackenzie.

Post the recoupling round, the original couples got back together, including Isaiah-Sydney, Jesse-Deb, Timmy-Zeta, and Jeff-Nadjha. The new pairs were Joel-Phoebe and Chad-Mackenzie. Episode 29 of Love Island USA 2022 also hosted a food game during the day and a happening party in the evening.

Viewers can watch a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 from Tuesday through Sunday on Peacock at 9.00 PM ET.

