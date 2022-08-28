Who will win Love Island USA Season 4? Fan predictions, release date, and more details

Season 4 of Love Island USA is just one episode away from announcing this year’s winning couple on August 28, 2022. Fans are rooting for Timmy and Zeta and have shared their predictions on social media.

In the previous episode, two couples bid farewell to the show. While Phoebe and Chad were eliminated by fellow islanders, Nadjha and Jeff volunteered to leave the show because they had ended their relationship.

Love Island USA Season 4 is now left with three final couples: Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell, and Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray. Although all three seem like strong pairs, fans are leaning towards Timmy and Zeta for the win.

Fans predict Love Island USA Season 4 winners

Timmy and Zeta have been fan favorites from the start. The couple has been through ups and downs in the villa but has always found their way back to each other. Not only did they keep their relationship strong, but they also looked out for fellow islanders and their love interests.

Fans had earlier labeled the two as the “mom and dad of the villa,” and now they want Zeta and Timmy to win Love Island USA Season 4. Take a look at some fan predictions:

Ziyah 🥰🫶🏽! @ThinkerZimmy

1st place : Zeta and Timmy for the win 🫶🏽

2: Sydney and Isaiah

иυтєℓℓαρяιи¢єѕѕ ⚓️ @allysonnmariee 1. Zeta and Timmy 2. Deb and Jesse 3. Sydney and Isaiah. That’s gonna be the order for winners I’m pretty sure. Or maybe Vice versa for deb and Sydney them but zeta and Timmy def winning #LoveIslandUSA 1. Zeta and Timmy 2. Deb and Jesse 3. Sydney and Isaiah. That’s gonna be the order for winners I’m pretty sure. Or maybe Vice versa for deb and Sydney them but zeta and Timmy def winning #LoveIslandUSA

EricaLynn @DMBColtsFan12 I am extremely confident on how tomorrow is going to go but still excited to watch! Zeta and Timmy will win overwhelmingly. Isiah and Sydney will finish 2nd with Jesse and Deb coming in 3rd. #LoveIslandUSA I am extremely confident on how tomorrow is going to go but still excited to watch! Zeta and Timmy will win overwhelmingly. Isiah and Sydney will finish 2nd with Jesse and Deb coming in 3rd. #LoveIslandUSA

MC @mariahrc32 If Timmy and Zeta don’t win, we can just go ahead and cancel the whole show #LoveIslandUSA If Timmy and Zeta don’t win, we can just go ahead and cancel the whole show #LoveIslandUSA

Timmy and Zeta were the original islanders who coupled up on day one. They hit it off instantly and were pretty comfortable with each other from the beginning. They faced separation when Bria chose to couple up with Timmy, leaving Zeta on the verge of elimination. At the time, Timmy was seen as confused between Bria and Zeta but soon realized that he liked Zeta after she picked Jeff over him.

Eventually, the two found their way back to each other. They proved their loyalty to each other several times. A major example was when they were separated during Casa Amor. While Timmy and fellow male islanders were staying with new female singles, Zeta and the other ladies spent time with Casa Amor boys.

During this segment, Zeta refused to share a bed with any other men, and Timmy made a wall of pillows between him and a Casa Amor girl. Zeta and Timmy were the only islanders who returned solo to the villa, meaning they returned to each other.

Their love story has always melted fans’ hearts, and they want the couple to win the 2022 crown.

Love Island USA Season 4 finale release date and time

Episode 37 will be the finale of Love Island USA Season 4 and will air on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET on Peacock. Viewers can watch it later on the network’s website, along with previous episodes.

The official synopsis of the reality TV show reads:

“A group of single men and women live together in a beautiful location for a few weeks. Soon, they face various challenges as they try to find love and win the grand prize.”

This marks the first time the franchise has aired on Peacock. Earlier, the US version was streamed on CBS. Along with the new network, Season 4 had another new addition in the form of a fresh host. Arielle Vandenberg previously helmed the dating series, but Modern Family star Sarah Hyland hosted the 2022 installment.

This Sunday, she will announce the winner of Love Island USA 2022, which started on July 19, 2022. The winning couple will receive a grand prize of $100,000.

