Love Island USA Season 4: Why are fans slamming Sydney’s mom in Episode 35?

The latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4 featured a family segment where the couples met each other's parents. During Isaiah and Sydney's turn, the latter's mother addressed the "natural beauty" drama.

The couple had a fallout when Sydney discovered that Isaiah compared her with Phoebe in Casa Amor. In Episode 35, Sydney's mother initially seemed like someone who would list all the red flags and ask her daughter to find someone else. But she sided with Isaiah while mentioning that he was not comparing Sydney to Phoebe and that the comment was made in general.

Sydney's mother's viewpoint on the natural beauty drama was not well received by Love Island USA fans. They slammed the mom for ignoring the comparison.

Isaiah's parents, on the other hand, were happy with Sydney and the duo's relationship.

Love Island USA fans call out Sydney's mother for "lying"

In Episode 31, the islanders were challenged to guess the speakers' names and the people mentioned in the popular comments of this season. One of the comments came from Isaiah in Casa Amor, where he was seen admiring Phoebe's beauty.

He told fellow male islanders that Phoebe was "all-natural" and would rate her 11 out of 10. The conversation implied that he was comparing Phoebe's appearance with Sydney's, Isaiah's partner at the time.

In the latest episode, Sydney's mother mentioned that the comment was taken out of proportion and that he didn't mean to compare the two ladies. Sydney and Isaiah were seen being satisfied with her mom's statement. But Love Island USA fans felt that Sydney's mother was lying because Isaiah did compare them.

Take a look at fans' reactions here:

Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 35 recap

In Episode 35, the Love Island USA Season 4 couples entered the segment where they met each other's parents. Earlier, the family used to come to the villa and meet the islanders physically. But this time, they were greeted via video call.

A huge rectangular video screen was set up in front of each couple. The screen was divided into half, where the guy's family appeared in one part and the girl's in the other. Most families were happy with the couples and their dynamics. While Jeff's parents were a bit concerned about Nadjha's feelings about their son, Sydney's mom, too, expressed concerns about her daughter and Isaiah. However, the calls ended on a good note.

After the family session, the islanders were asked to get ready to eliminate one of the couples. The majority voted for Phoebe and Chad, citing that their connection was new compared to the other couples in the villa. The elimination results didn't make Jeff happy, who thought Deb and Jesse should have been eliminated. Jesse and Deb earlier hit a rough patch where he proposed to her, but she said no. Deb wanted to give their relationship more time before becoming exclusive.

Jeff thought they should be sent home and not Phoebe-Chad. He got involved in a fight with Timmy for the same and even cursed his partner Nadjha in front of everyone. Nadjha later broke up with Jeff, and the two also left the villa.

Meanwhile, Love Island USA 2022's final three couples include Zeta-Timmy, Sydney-Isaiah, and Deb-Jesse. The finale of Season 4 will air on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Peacock.

