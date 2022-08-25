Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 33: Fans call out Deb for second-guessing her decision to be with Jesse

The latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4 showed Deb feeling uncertain about her relationship with Jesse.

Her insecurities kicked in after she realized that the two OG couples — Zeta x Timmy and Sydney x Isaiah — have become exclusives. Deb and Jesse were also one of the original pairs of Love Island USA 2022, but have not yet confessed their true feelings to each other.

She has second-guessed her bond with Jesse multiple times in the past, and this time, fans slammed the reality TV star for bringing it up yet again, pointing out how it indicates that Deb did not have any genuine feelings for Jesse.

mgbeke otu @bbygowch deb keeps second guessing herself which means she doesn’t like jesse #loveislandusa deb keeps second guessing herself which means she doesn’t like jesse #loveislandusa

Although Deb and Jessie have always got back together in recouplings, the former still seems unsure of her relationship.

What did Deb say about her relationship in the latest episode of Love Island USA?

In Season 4 Episode 33, Deb was seen talking to Mackenzie about her relationship with Jesse.

She said:

“It’s just annoying to see like Sydney and Isaiah, like Zeta and Timmy, I feel like I have put in the same amount of effort as them. It’s that I’m like why aren’t I there?”

In response, Mackenzie stated:

“I feel like this could be like a great relationship for you but I don’t think it’s gonna be ‘the’ relationship for you. I just like I don’t see you be your fun-self around him.”

Deb agreed with Mackenzie before going on to add that she felt something “deep down missing” between her and Jesse.

Deb later had the same conversation with Zeta. She asked the latter:

“Do you think I should be worried about the fact, that maybe Jesse doesn’t match my energy?”

Deb continued:

“Also like today in the challenge it kinda bothered me like I wish he like would have had more fun with it. But in his mind I do think he thinks he was having fun.”

Although Deb had her concerns, she and Jesse were saved in the recoupling round. Only time will tell whether she will share her concerns and doubts with Jesse.

Seeing Deb second-guessing her decision didn’t go down well with Love Island USA fans, who slammed her for having second thoughts, especially because her decision comes at a time when the show is nearing its finale.

"Whyyy. Quit Overthinking": Fans react to Deb being unsure about Jesse

Taking to Twitter, many fans pointed out that Deb was self-sabotaging and dismissed her insecurities. Many even claimed that Jesse deserved better than someone who kept second-guessing her decision to be with him.

Take a look at some reactions here:

TSTT



Deb, stop self sabotaging yourself. Now she is making excuses to get out of she and Jesse's relationship.Like how are you settling? Girl stop.

the fact that deb is STILL questioning jesse is boring!!! Like girl this is the man you wanted to choose.you had a great pick in casa amor and I promise if gave him the same chance you would be so happy not 2nd guessing.

Deb out here revisiting the second thoughts she has reevaluated, after circling back to those thoughts again, since the initial second guessing she felt regarding her relationship with Jesse. #TrustYourGut

At this rate Deb and Jesse gonna be dumped bc of her second guessing and Phoebe and Chad I will place and that don't sit right with meeee

I feel like deb can communicate to everybody about how she's feeling but jessie like she tells the cameras she tells the girls but she don't really speak up to his face smh he too fine for her anyways so that relationship should just end

I feel like Deb never got over the doubts she had about Jesse pre-Casa and I don't think she'll ever get over those doubts.

Deb is starting to get on my nerves. You did all that crying and wanting Jesse back when you chose Kyle over him just to start this nitpicking w/ him again. In this case, Jesse deserves better.

Jesse and Deb’s relationship timeline on Love Island USA

Jesse and Deb were among the original islanders on Love Island USA Season 4. They were coupled up on Day 1. As the two started getting to know each other, bombshells Valerie and Mady’s entry changed the couple’s dynamic.

Valerie picked Jesse in a recoupling round, but they struggled to hit it off, so Jesse returned to his former partner Deb. Before Casa Amor, the two were together, but Deb started second-guessing the relationship because of the lack of intimacy between them. Her overthinking intensified after the audience voted them as having the most “one-sided relationship.”

Deb then decided to explore in Casa Amor, where she instantly connected with Kyle Fraser. However, she was devastated after learning that Jesse didn’t pick anyone at Casa Amor and returned to her.

The two got back together once again and this time, Jesse began showing her more of his intimate side. They were recently also sent off to Hideaway to spend some alone time with each other.

But Deb’s second-guessing resurfaced when in Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 33 after Isaiah proposed to Sydney to be his girlfriend.

The latest episode also showed Chad and Phoebe becaming a couple. Mackenzie and Joel were dumped.

Love Island USA Season 4 airs a new episode from Tuesday through Sunday on Peacock at 9 pm ET.

