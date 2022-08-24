Create

Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 32: Fans are furious as Isaiah x Sydney’s romantic date overshadows Mackenzie’s birthday

Mackenzie [left] and Sydney x Isaiah [right] from Love Island USA (Image via mackenziedipman, zayycamp/Instagram)
The latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4, aired on August 23, focused on Isaiah and Sydney's romantic date.

After making Sydney cry in the previous episode, Isaiah decided to make their relationship exclusive. He asked fellow islanders to help him organize the perfect date for Sydney. The co-stars were so invested in helping the lovebirds that nobody thought of throwing a birthday party for Mackenzie.

As viewers saw Mackenzie prepare breakfast for her birthday, they slammed the islanders on social media.

I cannot believe they did not celebrate Mackenzie's birthday. We really spent a whole episode on Isaiah and Sydney. Smh. #LoveIslandUSA

Her birthday falls on August 20, featured on Tuesday's episode, where she was also seen getting all dolled up for the occasion.

Love Island USA fans slam islanders for not celebrating Mackenzie's birthday

It takes a Villa! #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/7kNrG4Eihg

While the islanders wished Mackenzie "happy birthday," they focused more on helping Isaiah organize his date. Fans didn't appreciate that the birthday girl had to prepare her own breakfast and was all dressed up in the evening, hoping to celebrate her day.

Take a look at fans' reactions:

not mackenzie's birthday being overshadowed by this little proposal i would be kicking and screaming. #loveislandusa
#loveislandusa Mackenzie on her birthday during the Lie-saiah proposal https://t.co/bdqbsjXu8F
Do they even like Mackenzie? It was her birthday and the girl cooked her own breakfast, no celebration(shown), had to play with clay & the whole villa was focused on isaiah and Sydney’s mess #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/L3iN6BaSQB
Hold on. It's Mackenzie's birthday and SHE'S the one making the breakfast?! WOT. #LoveIslandUSA
I’m not joking… if I was Mackenzie I’d start swinging because why tf you asking her that on my birthday? It’s not about you losers. #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/SPpWY0TXpf
Why did they did this on Mackenzie birthday. 😭 #loveislandusa https://t.co/CtjyMCC2EB
Not Mackenzie’s birthday being overshadowed. #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/HCZv6BfO7y
No like they’re so sick, why aren’t they celebrating Mackenzie birthday 😭😭. #loveislandusa https://t.co/XUBmNo0v1m
Mackenzie dressed up for her birthday just to celebrate it seeing Sydney and Isaiah on a date.. this is so bad. #loveislandusa https://t.co/jbe0L94ywH

In Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 32, the islanders were initially ideating about Mackenzie's birthday, but the attention got shifted from her due to Timmy. He brought up Sydney and Isaiah's date while everyone was wishing Mackenzie.

Fans compared the moment to Kanye West stealing Taylor Swift's thunder at the 2009 VMA Awards.

They were saying hbd to Mackenzie & Timmy really brought up Isaiah & his bs with Sydney. 😂😂 Wtf? The attention finally shifted to good & Timmy swerved it back. #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/GemUoyua3t
Timmy on Mackenzie’s birthday #LoveIslandusa https://t.co/1iQZngRQf5

Sydney said "yes" to Isaiah

Sydney and Isaiah's relationship has gone through many ups and downs in Love Island USA Season 4. It was primarily because of Isaiah, who was once ready to give Nadjha a chance and later brought Phoebe to the villa from Casa Amor. Both times, Sydney was shattered, but the two got back together at the end of the day.

It's official!! ❤️‍🔥 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/m0zKg7PhmW

In the previous episode, Sydney discovered that Isaiah had compared his beauty to Phoebe's in Casa Amor. He initially got defensive but later tried his best to convince her he was sorry.

The latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4 showed Sydney breaking down in front of Isaiah, who was also crying. She said:

“I just don’t know like how to go forward. Do I like end it before I get even more attached than already I am and then get just hurt?”

In response, Isaiah stated that she meant a lot to him and that he might have made the "natural beauty" comment on the spur of the moment. He was later seen seeking help from Jesse, Timmy, and Zeta to organize the perfect date for Sydney.

He told the boys he was ready to take things further in his relationship and hoped she would say "yes."

During his date, Isaiah popped the question to Sydney through a poem. He said:

“Here is a cheers. So I had to write it down. So cheers…some might say, this is a little early but I couldn’t wait. Steak and whip cream all up on your plate. I swear this is more than just a date. So far I’ve been good for myself, but with you will be great. I do love you and I hope that you’ll be my girlfriend.”
He really does have a way with, what is it? Words. #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/GAMQcKoUF2

Sydney was ecstatic and she said yes to Isaiah's proposal. While the islanders cheered for the couple, Mackenzie seemed slightly upset. Apart from the lack of birthday celebrations, she lost her partner Chad to Phoebe. Currently, she is single in the villa.

Love Island USA Season 4 airs a new episode from Tuesday through Sunday at 9.00 PM ET on Peacock.

