“She deserves better”: Love Island USA fans react to Sydney crying over Isaiah in Season 4 Episode 31

Episode 31 of Love Island USA Season 4 was pretty intense as the islanders participated in a Twitter challenge. Sydney was once again hurt by Isaiah, which led to fans coming in to support her. In the latest episode, Isaiah received a text from the producers stating a challenge for the contestants. The message read:

“Islanders, it’s time to find out the online buzz around your relationships.”

The game was similar to fill in the blanks where Timmy and Zeta read out statements or remarks made by the islanders to each other. They didn’t reveal the names of the person who had originally made the remark or whom they mentioned in the statement. The task was to guess or admit who stated the quote.

One of the statements mentioned someone comparing his partner’s “natural beauty” to someone else. Everyone knew it was Isaiah talking about Sydney, which resulted in the latter breaking down in the makeup room.

Fans claim that Sydney deserves better than Isaiah

At the start of Love Island USA 2022, Isaiah had called Sydney a natural beauty. However, when he went to Casa Amor, he stated that Phoebe was “all natural” and scored her 11 out of 10.

Although Isaiah couldn’t remember in Episode 31 about the time he made the comment, he was pretty sure that he must have said it on the spur of the moment. Sydney was seen walking out of the game and crying in the makeup room. She was pretty upset with Isaiah, whom she got back with for the third time.

Fans shared their opinion on Twitter by saying that Sydney deserved better than Isaiah. Take a look at the fans’ reactions:

justice for serenti. @talkingtrashtv Sydney is crying on the dressing room floor and Isaiah hasn't even tried to talk to her or make it better. She deserves better. #LoveIslandUSA Sydney is crying on the dressing room floor and Isaiah hasn't even tried to talk to her or make it better. She deserves better. #LoveIslandUSA

𝒞𝓇𝓎𝒷𝒶𝒷𝓎 @Simpcess Idk I honestly need this to be Sydney's breaking point when it comes to Isaiah and that relationship. She deserves more, he's childish. #LoveIslandUSA Idk I honestly need this to be Sydney's breaking point when it comes to Isaiah and that relationship. She deserves more, he's childish. #LoveIslandUSA

julia @juliaa_parkerr Watching the way Isaiah hurts Sydney isn’t even good reality tv at this point, it’s just painful to watch. She deserves BETTER #LoveIslandUSA Watching the way Isaiah hurts Sydney isn’t even good reality tv at this point, it’s just painful to watch. She deserves BETTER #LoveIslandUSA

🦋Kiara🦋 @Itskiarastegall #LoveIslandUSA Isaiah has a lot of growing to do as a man. But, Sydney deserves better simple he has literally embarrassed her over & over #icant #LoveIslandUSA Isaiah has a lot of growing to do as a man. But, Sydney deserves better simple he has literally embarrassed her over & over #icant https://t.co/3QY5tegl3R

tom @thom_ahs When will Sydney realize she deserves better than what Isaiah is giving her??? #LoveIslandUSA When will Sydney realize she deserves better than what Isaiah is giving her??? #LoveIslandUSA

Mel C @OGoodJuju Sydney deserves much better than Isaiah & the fact that he really tried to turn this around like it wasn’t his words/actions. Poor girl after she founds out the guy attacked her looks. Zeta was right but she was Alexis right that it wasn’t exactly what he said. #loveislandusa Sydney deserves much better than Isaiah & the fact that he really tried to turn this around like it wasn’t his words/actions. Poor girl after she founds out the guy attacked her looks. Zeta was right but she was Alexis right that it wasn’t exactly what he said. #loveislandusa

Airén @tristeIRL Thinking about that comment Isaiah made even though he didn’t speak on Sydney’s looks directly, the comment would definitely hurt her.. the girl deserves better and I hope she just leaves that man #LoveIslandUSA Thinking about that comment Isaiah made even though he didn’t speak on Sydney’s looks directly, the comment would definitely hurt her.. the girl deserves better and I hope she just leaves that man #LoveIslandUSA

cuntiana 🐽🌈✨ @theigbobrat I hope Sydney knows now how much she deserves better :/ #LoveIslandUSA I hope Sydney knows now how much she deserves better :/ #LoveIslandUSA

RIRI ||🟰 EQUAL SIGN ENTHUSIAST 🟰 @rmixst

#LoveIslandUSA Sydney might not be my favorite but lemme tell you she deserves so much more than this man :( Sydney might not be my favorite but lemme tell you she deserves so much more than this man :( #LoveIslandUSA

Joel was seen supporting Isaiah as he tried to figure out how to fix the situation with Sydney. The latter, on the other hand, told Zeta that she would get a clear picture about her relationship with Isaiah after talking to him about it.

Sydney further stated:

“I am just trying to figure out for myself if there’s anything that he can do that will make this better.”

Nadjha was seen telling Isaiah why Sydney got upset. She said:

“Another thing that upset her was that you kind of I guess got defensive when she got upset in the challenge. I think that was kind of a moment where you should’ve just been like…'f**k like, I’m so sorry, like I don’t know if I said that, we can talk about it later.' And I think like the fact that you got a little defensive on her made her even more upset.”

When will Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 32 air and what to expect?

Isaiah and Sydney have once again hit a rocky patch in their relationship. Earlier, the two separated because of Andy and Phoebe in their respective situations, but found their way back to each other. Only time will tell whether Sydney will forgive Isaiah this time.

The upcoming episode of Love Island USA Season 4 will see Sydney and Isaiah talking about their relationship. While a lot of drama can be expected from the two, others will also be seen making the episode more interesting.

Phoebe and Mackenzie locked horns in Episode 31, so viewers can expect another dramatic encounter between the two. If Chad and Phoebe become a couple in Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 32, then Mackenzie and Joel will become singles. Will they find someone new in the upcoming episode?

Tune in to Peacock at 9.00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 to watch Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 32.

