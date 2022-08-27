Why are fans calling Jeff’s behavior “childish” in Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 35? Cause explored

Episode 35 of Love Island USA Season 4 was a rollercoaster of emotions. From meeting parents to double elimination, the latest episode was pretty intense.

While viewers rejoiced after the islanders eliminated Phoebe and Chad, they were also furious at Jeff for fighting with his co-stars. According to Jeff, Phoebe and Chad didn’t deserve to leave the house, and the islanders should have sent Deb and Jesse home.

Fans found Jeff’s behavior “childish” and slammed him for misbehaving with fellow contestants, especially his partner Nadjha.

Bridgette Monique @sweetmonique39 I really can't believe Jeff acted that way. That was just so childish. Very disappointing. #LoveIslandUSA I really can't believe Jeff acted that way. That was just so childish. Very disappointing. #LoveIslandUSA

Timmy and Jeff’s conversation got heated, but things didn’t escalate much as co-stars intervened.

Love Island USA fans called out Jeff for his behavior in Episode 35

In Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 35, all five couples had to vote out one of their own. The majority voted for Phoebe and Chad’s elimination, except for Jeff and Nadjha. Once the result was finalized, Jeff couldn’t control his disappointment and started throwing tantrums, saying Chad and Phoebe deserved to stay.

He took the whole thing to another level by starting a feud with Timmy. When his partner Nadjha tried to calm him down, Jeff shrugged her off by saying,

“F**k Nadjha.”

Jeff’s behavior left the islanders and the show’s fans in shock. Viewers bashed him on Twitter for behaving like a child and stealing the joy of Phoebe’s exit.

Take a look at fans’ reactions here:

@Jayyyyyfiya_com @kyiafiya Jeff didnt havent to get mad at Nadja tho. That was just petty and childish. #LoveIslandUSA Jeff didnt havent to get mad at Nadja tho. That was just petty and childish.#LoveIslandUSA

Blahhhhh @ScorpioxVibing #LoveIslandUSA Jeff is the type of person to block their own blessings over irrational feelings and emotions #hardtowatch Jeff is the type of person to block their own blessings over irrational feelings and emotions #hardtowatch #LoveIslandUSA

Kandys @KandyyLandd Ew Jeff. You can’t come at people like that and not even let them speak. Childish af. #LoveIslandUSA Ew Jeff. You can’t come at people like that and not even let them speak. Childish af. #LoveIslandUSA

Aaliyah🥰 @mhayilaa this does not affect you grow up Jeff is childish asf for thatthis does not affect you grow up #LoveIslandUSA Jeff is childish asf for that💀 this does not affect you grow up #LoveIslandUSA

J @janetca8 #LoveIslandUSA Jeff throwing it a temper tantrum at his big age Jeff throwing it a temper tantrum at his big age 💀 #LoveIslandUSA

🫶🏼 @ChiefHoodlums_ #LoveIslandUSA Jeff has made us so angry that we have forgotten the villain has left the villa Jeff has made us so angry that we have forgotten the villain has left the villa😭😭 #LoveIslandUSA

COZY ✨ @xixioshun Jeff doing all of this over Phoebe and Chad. Get real and get a grip #LoveIslandUSA Jeff doing all of this over Phoebe and Chad. Get real and get a grip #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/hZEjMA1AFM

Nicole Marie @nicolemarie__92

They are a couple out of sheer convenience!! Nothing more, nothing less. Jeff you really wanna stand there and say Phoebe and Chad are a strong couple??? Really.They are a couple out of sheer convenience!! Nothing more, nothing less. #LoveIslandUSA Jeff you really wanna stand there and say Phoebe and Chad are a strong couple??? Really.They are a couple out of sheer convenience!! Nothing more, nothing less. #LoveIslandUSA

Lil_Foxy_Baby @poohbear91302



#loveislandusa Jeff has shown his true colors! I NEVER liked him! Jeff has shown his true colors! I NEVER liked him! #loveislandusa

Jeff and Nadjha self-eliminated on Love Island USA Season 4

As the islanders decided to send Phoebe and Chad home in Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 35, Jeff was not happy, and he mumbled,

“Buddy buddy.”

Nadjha asked him to stay quiet, but Timmy wanted to know why he said it.

Jeff implied that Timmy saved Jesse-Deb because of their friendship and that Chad-Phoebe deserved to stay. Despite solving the issue calmly, Jeff showcased his angry side and raised his tone while talking to the islanders. He got into a fight with Timmy and later cursed Nadjha.

When Nadjha apologized to Timmy on his behalf of him, Jeff said:

“I’m done with this sh**. She just made sure bruh was ok, she ain’t make sure I’m ok. Alright man, for sure. F**k Nadjha, real sh** bro. F**k her bro.”

He wanted Nadjha to side with him during the argument. Jeff’s behavior turned out to be the final straw in his relationship with Nadjha as she dumped him and stood for herself.

As the two were no longer a couple, they, too, decided to leave the villa the next day. Only time will tell whether Nadjha will give Jeff a second chance outside the villa.

Meanwhile, three final couples are ready for the Love Island USA 2022 finale. They are Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell, and Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray. Interestingly, all three couples are pairs who have been together since Day 1.

How to vote for Season 4 winner?

The final result is entirely in the audience’s hands. Voting lines have opened, and people can pick their favorites till 12.30 AM ET. Fans can vote through the Love Island USA app.

After Episode 35, there are only two more installments left. On Saturday, the network will feature unseen footage from Love Island USA Season 4. The finale will air on Sunday, August 28, 2022, on Peacock at 9.00 PM ET.

Host Sarah Hyland will appear in the finale to announce the winner.

