Why are fans calling Zeta and Timmy “mom and dad of the villa” in Love Island USA Season 4?

Love Island USA Season 4 witnessed Isaiah proposing to Sydney in the latest episode, which aired on August 23, 2022. Isaiah didn’t organize the proposal alone, as his co-stars helped him, especially Timmy and Zeta.
Timmy and Zeta are the OG couple from Love Island USA Season 4 who were the first to become exclusive in the villa. Their partnership has gone through several obstacles, but eventually, the two found their way back to each other. So whenever islanders face trouble, they go to Timmy and Zeta for advice.
In the latest episode, Isaiah asked them to help him arrange a romantic proposal for Sydney. As Timmy is Isaiah’s good friend and Zeta is Sydney’s, they send off Sydney to Isaiah. As Zeta and Timmy were proudly planning for Isaiah and Sydney, fans called the OG pair the “mom and dad of the villa.”
Love Island USA fans’ reaction to Timmy and Zeta’s position in the villa
Timmy and Zeta have been advising Isaiah and Sydney whenever the two hit a rough patch in their relationship. They have also helped fellow islanders during their troubles.
Seeing the two act like guardians to Sydney and Isaiah, fans called them the parents of the villa. Take a look at fans’ reactions:
Isaiah first told about his proposal idea to Timmy and Jesse. Between the two, Timmy was the most excited friend.
Zeta, too, chipped in as she and Isaiah were seen planning how to bring Sydney to where he planned the proposal. Timmy and Zeta took Sydney outside, where he told the latter to follow the rose petals.
Timmy said:
“Your boy Isaiah has planned something special night for you. He pulled all this together with the help of us barbecue boys. So all you have to do is the rose petals, which will lead you to something special.”
When Sydney was crying over Isaiah’s “natural beauty” comment, Zeta helped her weigh Isaiah’s feelings. She helped Sydney understand what she wanted. By the end of Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 32, Isaiah and Sydney became boyfriend and girlfriend.
Timmy and Zeta’s relationship timeline on Love Island USA
Timmy and Zeta are the original islanders on Love Island USA Season 4. They picked each other on Day 1 and have been together since.
They were once separated when siblings Bria and Chazz entered the villa. Bria picked Timmy in a recoupling round, leaving Zeta with no partner. It was the only time when the two were confused about each other. While Timmy was struggling between Zeta and Bria, Zeta recoupled with Jeff when he entered the villa.
Eventually, Timmy realized he had fallen for Zeta and vice-versa. The two got back together and were loyal even during the Casa Amor segment. Zeta and Timmy were the only couple who didn’t explore other relationships and returned to the villa to each other. Zeta didn’t share a bed with any other man during Casa Amor, while Timmy put a wall of pillows between him and a Casa Amor cast member.
Meanwhile, the two are going strong in the villa. Viewers can watch a new episode of Love Island USA Season 4 at 9.00 PM ET on Peacock from Tuesday through Sunday.