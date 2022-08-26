Why do fans think Deb and Jesse will be eliminated instead of Phoebe and Chad in Love Island USA Season 4?

Love Island USA Season 4 is nearing its finale. On Friday, August 26, one of the couples will be eliminated, giving fans their top four.

While viewers want Phoebe and Chad to leave the show in Episode 35, they worry that Deb and Jesse may self-eliminate. On Thursday's episode, Jesse was seen proposing to Deb to be his girlfriend, but the latter rejected the proposal.

solidad456 @solidad456 Tonight islanders are going to vote to take one of their own out, in this case probably Deb/ Jesse will self eliminate. So I guess we are still left with Phoebe. We can’t get rid of her no matter how hard we’ve tried. #LoveIslandUSA Tonight islanders are going to vote to take one of their own out, in this case probably Deb/ Jesse will self eliminate. So I guess we are still left with Phoebe. We can’t get rid of her no matter how hard we’ve tried. #LoveIslandUSA

As Deb was seen second-guessing her relationship with Jesse, fans felt that she would leave the villa, followed by her partner. If Jesse and Deb get eliminated in the next episode, then the top four couples will be Phoebe-Chad, Isaiah-Sydney, Zeta-Timmy, and Nadjha-Jeff.

Here’s what fans have to say about Episode 35’s elimination

Deb and Jesse have been a couple since day one of Love Island USA Season 4. Throughout the season, Jesse was once recoupled with Valerie, and Deb brought Kyle from Casa Amor to the villa. Despite losing their tracks twice, the two found each other in the end.

But Deb was recently seen having second thoughts about Jesse as she felt that something was missing between them. Her insecurities kicked in after Isaiah and Sydney became exclusive. Seeing Deb and Jesse hit a rocky patch, fans claim that the upcoming Episode 35 elimination may see Deb and Jesse leave the show.

Take a look at fans’ reactions here:

rachie 🍒 @rachismosa Wait how is tomorrows elimination happening? Cus if it’s up to the islanders Phoebe and Chad are in and Deb and Jesse are out #LoveIslandUSA Wait how is tomorrows elimination happening? Cus if it’s up to the islanders Phoebe and Chad are in and Deb and Jesse are out #LoveIslandUSA

Gabby Doll Mays @GBABYDollz #loveislandUSA I know one thing tho…if Jesse and deb “volunteer to leave” and Chad and phoebe stay?? The show GOTTA be rigged cause ain’t no way I know one thing tho…if Jesse and deb “volunteer to leave” and Chad and phoebe stay?? The show GOTTA be rigged cause ain’t no way 😩 #loveislandUSA

C’est quoi Gritty? @JayTay542 If Deb & Jesse decide to break up & leave the villa early, Phoebe is gonna sneak her way into the final #LoveIslandUSA If Deb & Jesse decide to break up & leave the villa early, Phoebe is gonna sneak her way into the final #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/LNRNt8qX8Z

GOVERNEDBYADEKUNLE @thatgirlkes

#LoveIslandUSA With the build of Deb and Jesse’s new story, I won’t be surprised if the producers make them leave instead of Phoebe and Chad. With the build of Deb and Jesse’s new story, I won’t be surprised if the producers make them leave instead of Phoebe and Chad. #LoveIslandUSA

!!!!! @LoveIslandSpam8 They better not send home jesse and Deb. I need Phoebe to cry and go home #LoveIslandUSA They better not send home jesse and Deb. I need Phoebe to cry and go home #LoveIslandUSA

Smiley @MrJSmiley #LoveIslandUSA When Jesse removes himself from the island cause Deb rejected him and Phoebe and Chad manage to stay on in the Villa by default…yall direct the frustration to Deb #LoveIslandUSA When Jesse removes himself from the island cause Deb rejected him and Phoebe and Chad manage to stay on in the Villa by default…yall direct the frustration to Deb

𝕁𝕦𝕙-ℕ𝕒𝕪 🤍 @ohsnapitsnae #LoveIslandUSA 🙄🙄🙄 w Deb basically rejecting Jesse i’m scared and highly annoyed bc i feel like they might go home tomorrow. which means Phoebe will have made it to the finals and i will be very very very angry 🙄🙄🙄 w Deb basically rejecting Jesse i’m scared and highly annoyed bc i feel like they might go home tomorrow. which means Phoebe will have made it to the finals and i will be very very very angry😩😂 #LoveIslandUSA

talia @nataliaamanii jesse and deb get it together for this one episode please… i need phoebe and chad off of my screen #loveislandusa jesse and deb get it together for this one episode please… i need phoebe and chad off of my screen #loveislandusa

Titi @therealtiti02 Deb is going to self eliminate and Jesse is going to follow her tomorrow !!!! #LoveIslandUSA Deb is going to self eliminate and Jesse is going to follow her tomorrow !!!! #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/Mvon3t7kA8

Maxine Shaw Attorney At Law @sandradee_59 i think they are going to make deb and jesse leave but they deserve to stay and work on their relationship, phoebe and chad need to go #LoveIslandUSA i think they are going to make deb and jesse leave but they deserve to stay and work on their relationship, phoebe and chad need to go #LoveIslandUSA

Patricia Fortlage @PFortlage #LoveIslandUSA Noooooo Deb! Please don't blow this up now. 🥴 If you or Jesse decide to leave, we will have to live with Phoebe on our screens to the end. Noooooo Deb! Please don't blow this up now. 🥴 If you or Jesse decide to leave, we will have to live with Phoebe on our screens to the end. 😩😩😩#LoveIslandUSA

Two OG couples — Isaiah-Sydney and Zeta-Timmy — became boyfriend and girlfriend officially until now on Love Island USA 2022. According to Deb in Thursday's episode, Jesse might have felt the pressure of proposing. She was seen doubting their relationship and was worried that Jesse would soon ask her to be his girlfriend.

In Episode 34, Jesse proposed to her as he said:

“I am ready for a for commitment…uhhh…I am a hundred percent, you know, invested in you. I think…uhh…I do…really…want you to be my girlfriend.”

Deb didn’t look excited during Jesse’s proposal. She said:

“Yeah…umm…like…I don’t know if I’m like…ready for something like that serious. We have always moved at such a different pace than everybody in here. Like that just shows that we don’t need to like put a label on anything like right away.”

She continued:

“Like I mean obviously I would love to be your girlfriend one day. Like that would be amazing, but for me, I just think like we need more time on the outside to see how it goes, cuz I just wanna be realistic, and as realistic as possible.”

Jesse didn’t seem thrilled with Deb’s response. He later told Isaiah that he would “put his pride to the side” and move forward.

Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 34 recap

In the latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4, the famous baby challenge was introduced. While four couples were assigned one baby respectively, Isaiah and Sydney got twins. The mothers were initially hiding out from taking care of the babies, but eventually they came around.

Among the islanders, Deb was the one who was less thrilled to be a mother, as she was seen running from her baby. In the end, the parents of twins, Sydney and Isaiah, won the challenge.

Episode 34 also saw Chad confessing to Phoebe that he was "13 out 2" happy to be with her. Nadjha and Jeff, on the other hand, got the opportunity to spend the night alone at Hideaway.

Meanwhile, viewers will witness a couple’s elimination from the villa in the next episode. Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 35 will air on Friday, August 26, 2022, on Peacock at 9.00 PM ET.

