Why do fans think Deb and Jesse will be eliminated instead of Phoebe and Chad in Love Island USA Season 4?

Love Island USA Season 4 is nearing its finale. On Friday, August 26, one of the couples will be eliminated, giving fans their top four.
While viewers want Phoebe and Chad to leave the show in Episode 35, they worry that Deb and Jesse may self-eliminate. On Thursday's episode, Jesse was seen proposing to Deb to be his girlfriend, but the latter rejected the proposal.
As Deb was seen second-guessing her relationship with Jesse, fans felt that she would leave the villa, followed by her partner. If Jesse and Deb get eliminated in the next episode, then the top four couples will be Phoebe-Chad, Isaiah-Sydney, Zeta-Timmy, and Nadjha-Jeff.
Here’s what fans have to say about Episode 35’s elimination
Deb and Jesse have been a couple since day one of Love Island USA Season 4. Throughout the season, Jesse was once recoupled with Valerie, and Deb brought Kyle from Casa Amor to the villa. Despite losing their tracks twice, the two found each other in the end.
But Deb was recently seen having second thoughts about Jesse as she felt that something was missing between them. Her insecurities kicked in after Isaiah and Sydney became exclusive. Seeing Deb and Jesse hit a rocky patch, fans claim that the upcoming Episode 35 elimination may see Deb and Jesse leave the show.
Take a look at fans’ reactions here:
Two OG couples — Isaiah-Sydney and Zeta-Timmy — became boyfriend and girlfriend officially until now on Love Island USA 2022. According to Deb in Thursday's episode, Jesse might have felt the pressure of proposing. She was seen doubting their relationship and was worried that Jesse would soon ask her to be his girlfriend.
In Episode 34, Jesse proposed to her as he said:
“I am ready for a for commitment…uhhh…I am a hundred percent, you know, invested in you. I think…uhh…I do…really…want you to be my girlfriend.”
Deb didn’t look excited during Jesse’s proposal. She said:
“Yeah…umm…like…I don’t know if I’m like…ready for something like that serious. We have always moved at such a different pace than everybody in here. Like that just shows that we don’t need to like put a label on anything like right away.”
She continued:
“Like I mean obviously I would love to be your girlfriend one day. Like that would be amazing, but for me, I just think like we need more time on the outside to see how it goes, cuz I just wanna be realistic, and as realistic as possible.”
Jesse didn’t seem thrilled with Deb’s response. He later told Isaiah that he would “put his pride to the side” and move forward.
Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 34 recap
In the latest episode of Love Island USA Season 4, the famous baby challenge was introduced. While four couples were assigned one baby respectively, Isaiah and Sydney got twins. The mothers were initially hiding out from taking care of the babies, but eventually they came around.
Among the islanders, Deb was the one who was less thrilled to be a mother, as she was seen running from her baby. In the end, the parents of twins, Sydney and Isaiah, won the challenge.
Episode 34 also saw Chad confessing to Phoebe that he was "13 out 2" happy to be with her. Nadjha and Jeff, on the other hand, got the opportunity to spend the night alone at Hideaway.
Meanwhile, viewers will witness a couple’s elimination from the villa in the next episode. Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 35 will air on Friday, August 26, 2022, on Peacock at 9.00 PM ET.