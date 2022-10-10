The Challenge: Ride or Dies Season 38: Where to follow the contestants on Instagram?

MTV brought back The Challenge: Ride or Dies for the 38th season, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET. For the first time in "Challenge" history, players will be paired with people they think are their "ride and die." Contestants are allowed to pick their own partners for the competition, who don't necessarily have to be blood-related. It can be anyone they are closest with and would put their trust in participating in the competition.
According to the press release, the cast will feature:
“best friends, exes and couples as they navigate the weekly mental and physical warfare together for their share of one million dollars."
It further states:
“These relationships will be put to the ultimate test as their teamwork, loyalty and trust will be challenged every step of the way. In this game, it all comes down to who you trust and who has your back, because this season of ‘The Challenge’ will either break bonds or tie two competitors together for life.”
Where to follow The Challenge: Ride or Dies cast members on social media?
The Challenge: Ride or Dies will bring forth many iconic legends from the franchise in the upcoming season. Along with them, a few newcomers also made their debuts. How will they fare this season? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.
Following is the cast list of the show and where you can find them on Instagram and Twitter.
1) Amber Borzotra
She was earlier seen on The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, and is now partnered with her boyfriend, Chauncey. You can follow her on Instagram - @amberborzotra
2) Analyse Talavera
She was previously seen on Big Brother Season 21 and is partnered with Tommy. Her Instagram user handle is @analysetalavera.
3) Aneesa Ferreira
Aneesa was previously seen on The Challenge: All Stars and has partnered up with Jordon. Fans can follow her at @aneesamtv on Instagram.
4) Chauncey Palmer
Known as the "physical powerhouse," Chauncey will bring his gameplay to The Challenge: Ride or Dies with his partner, Amber. You can follow him on Instagram - @c.palmerofficial
5) Colleen Schneider
Colleen previously appeared on Germany's The Mole and is now partnered with Kim. She currently has a fan following of 28.7k on Instagram. Her user handle is @colleenschneider_
6) Darrell Taylor
A four-time Challenge champion, Darrell has partnered with Veronica. You can follow him on Instagram - @darrell_taylor_lb4lb
7) Devin Walker
Devin previously appeared on The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies and is now partnered with Tori. He has a fan following of 194k on Instagram and is available to follow at @mtv_devin
8) Emmy Russ
Emmy has previously appeared on Germany's Big Brother and Beauty and the Nerd. Her Instagram user handle is @emmyruss
9) Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat
Faysal was disqualified from The Challenge last season and returns this year with partner Moriah. @fessyfitness is his username on Instagram.
10) Horacio Gutiérrez
Horacio has previously appeared on Exatlón Estados Unidos and The Challenge. He is now partnered with Olivia. Fans can follow him on Instagram - @horaciogutierrezjr
11) Jakk Maddox
Jakk was previously seen on New Zealand's Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love and is now partnered with fellow cast member Laurel. Fans can now follow him on Twitter - @jakkofheartss
12) Jay Starrett
Jay has previously appeared on two seasons of The Challenge. He is now partnered with ex-turned-bestie, Michele. He has a fan following of 161k on his Instagram profile - @jqskim
13) Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio
Johnny appeared on the 21st season of The Challenge and is partnered with Nany. You can follow him on Instagram - @johnnybananas
14) Johnny Middlebrooks
Johnny M was previously seen on Love Island and is a big Challenge fan. He is partnered with Ravyn. @johnny_llee is his Instagram username.
15) Jordan Wiseley
Jordan defines himself as a fierce and straightforward competitor. This time, he is prepared to try his luck on The Challenge: Ride or Dies alongside his partner Aneesa. You can follow him on Instagram - @jordan_wisely
16) Kailah Casillas-Bird
Kailah was previously seen on The Challenge: All Stars 3 and is now partnered with her husband, Sam. @kailah_casillas is her Instagram username where she holds the fan following record of 355k at the time of writing this article.
17) Kaycee Clark
Kaycee was previously seen on The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies and was a houseguest in Big Brother Season 20. This time, the reality star returns with her brother, Kenny, as her partner. You can follow her on Instagram - @kcsince1987
18) Kenny Clark
Kenny took his "once in a lifetime" opportunity and partnered with his sister, Kaycee, to win the competition. Fans can follow him at @officialkennyclark on Instagram.
19) Kim Tränka
Kim was previously seen on the German dating show Prince Charming. He is now partnered with Colleen. You can follow him on Instagram - @kim_tnka
20) Laurel Stucky
Laurel is "one of the most decorated Challengers of all time," and is now partnered with Jakk for the competition. Her Twitter username is @laurelstucky
21) Michele Fitzgerald
Michele previously appeared on Survivor and The Challenge but now returns with more fire alongside her partner Jay. @mich_fitz is her Instagram username, where she is followed by 97.5k fans.
22) Moriah Jadea
Moriah brings "unshakeable confidence" to The Challenge: Ride or Dies alongside her partner Faysal. Her Instagram user handle is @moriahjadea
23) Nam Vo
The Challenge alum Nam Yo returns to the competition yet again. This time, he is partnered with Emmy. You can follow him on Instagram - @nam.vo.official
24) Nany Gonzalez
Nany previously appeared on The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies and is now partnered with Johnny Bananas. Her Instagram username is @nanycarmen
25) Nelson Thomas
Another The Challenge alum, Nelson is partnered with Nurys for the season. You can follow him on Instagram - @_nelsonthomas
26) Nurys Mateo
Nurys has previously appeared on dating competition series Are You the One? and Ex On The Beach. This time, however, she is ready to put her skills to test with partner Nelson on the The Challenge: Ride or Dies. You can follow her on Twitter - @NurysKMateo
27) Olivia Kaiser
Olivia was previously seen on Love Island and is now partnered with Horacio. Her Instagram username is @oliviaannkaiser and she has an impressive fan following of 250k.
28) Ravyn Rochelle
This will be Ravyn's first time trying her luck on The Challenge: Ride or Dies. She will be joining the show with her partner Johnny. You can follow her on Instagram - @itsravyn
29) Sam Bird
Sam previously appeared on Season 4 of Love Island U.K. and is now partnered with his wife, Kailah. @samrobertbird is his official Instagram username where he has a fan following of 628k.
30) Tamara Alfaro
Tamara is putting her strength to the test with partner Turbo on The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Fans can follow her on Instagram at @tamaraaalfaro
31) Tommy Bracco
Tommy previously appeared on Big Brother and is now partnered with Analyse. @tommybracco is his official Instagram username where fans are free to follow him.
32) Tori Deal
This will be Tori's seventh attempt on The Challenge. However, this time, she is partnered with Devin. You can follow her on Instagram - @tori_deal
33) Turbo
The two-time Survivor Turkey champion brings his gameplay with partner Tamara on The Challenge: Ride or Dies. His official Instagram username is @turabi
34) Veronica Portillo
Veronica is named the legendary Challenge queen. She returns to compete on The Challenge: Ride or Dies with Darrell. On Instagram, her username is @v_cakes where she has a fan following of 56.8k.
Hosted by T.J. Lavin, The Challenge: Ride or Dies will have multiple twists and turns at every stage of the game. Additionally, the contestants' partners are not obligated to follow them as they might have their back or turn against them.
Who will take home the $1 million cash prize? Tune in to find out.