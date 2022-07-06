Big Brother Season 24 cast: Meet Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones and others from CBS’ reality show

The brand new season of Big Brother is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 8 pm ET on CBS. The hit series has been immensely popular with viewers across the world.

The new season will bring a new set of contestants from diverse backgrounds and nationalities, to compete for a chance to win the title and take home a cash price of $750,000. Just a day before the premiere episode of Big Brother Season 24, CBS unveiled a list of 16 houseguests who would put forward their strategy in the game.

This season's roster skews at a median age of 30, with the youngest contestant being 22 and the oldest 47. The players come from a wide background of interests and occupations. Guests who would enter the house include a private chef, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, and an interior designer, among others.

Cast members of Big Brother Season 24 revealed

Here are the contestants for Big Brother Season 24:

Alyssa Snider - 27, Sarasota, Floria, Marketing Rep Ameerah Jones - 31, Westminster, Maryland, Content Designer Brittany Hoopes - 32, Austin, Texas, Hypnotherapist Daniel Durston - 35, Las Vegas, Nevada, Vegas Performer Indy Santos - 31, Los Angeles, California, Corporate Flight Attendant Jasmine Davis - 29, Atlanta, Georgia, Entrepreneur Joe Pooch Picciarelli - 24, Boca Raton, Florida, Assitant Football Coach Kyle Capener - 29, Bountiful, Utah, Unemployed Joseph Abdin - 24, Lakeworth Florida, Lawyer Matthew Turner - 23, New Bedford, Massachusetts, Thrift Store Owner Michael Bruner - 28, Rochester, Minnesota, Attorney Monte Taylor - 27, Bear, Delaware, Personal Trainer Nicole Layog - 41, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Private Chef Paloma Aguilar - 22, San Marcos, California, Interior Designer Taylor Hale - 27, West Bloomfield, Michigan, Personal Sylist Terrance Higgins - 47, Chicago, Illinois, Bus operator

Marvin Achi, who appeared on America's Got Talent this year, was replaced by newbie 24-year-old Joseph Abdin on BB24.

Earlier, the network had committed to casting at 50% BIPOC and in a statement, executive producer Allison Grodner said:

“We’re always looking for a diverse group of people to put in this house, diverse in personality, backgrounds, where they’re from, everything."

The theme for Big Brother Season 24 is called the "BB Fest." In an exclusive statement, host Julie Chen Moonves revealed the idea behind the theme and told US Weekly:

“Every week throughout the summer, you’re going to see different themes, like a music fest, a comedy fest, a renaissance fest. But my personal favorite – I think most people will agree – is going to be the Zing Fest.”

The show's host also revealed that viewers would see a different eviction night than the one they saw in previous seasons. Speaking about that, Moonves said:

“It may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night. These houseguests aren’t going to learn of this new twisted twist until that night. So your head is gonna be spinning this season.”

When will Season 24 be aired?

Following its season premiere on Wednesday, Big Brother will go ahead with its usual three-times-a-week schedule. The new episodes will air every Sunday and Wednesday at 8 pm ET, while the Thursday episodes will air at 9 pm ET. Evictions of houseguests will be broadcast live during these episodes.

On Wednesday, the show will be followed by new episodes of CBS' The Challenge: USA, which will feature some prominent Big Brother alumni. These include Xavier Prather, Alyssa Lopez, David Alexander, Derek Xiao, Enzo Palumbo, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell, Azah Awasum and Angela Rummans.

The new season of Big Brother sure looks exciting. Only time will tell how the new houseguests will perform this year with the amount of new twists and turns thrown their way. It will also be interesting to see some strong alliances being formed this season, irrespective of the age gap and traditional boundaries.

Tune in to Big Brother on CBS this Wednesday at 8 pm ET to check out the new season.

