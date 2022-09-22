"Two big brain moves of the season": Fans react as Cody and Sami emerge as initial fan favorites on Survivor Season 43

A brand new season of Survivor hit television screens on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS. Host Jeff Probst officially gabe a greenlight to the 43rd season. 18 castaways landed on the beautiful islands of Fiji and gave it their all to "outwin and outlast" each other to win the coveted title and a whopping cash prize of $1 million. Some participated in interesting challenges, some gained immunity and steered right ahead while others were in danger of going home.

In the premiere episode of the reality competition series, fans had their pick of initial favorites - Cody and Sami. The duo performed really well in their challenges and gained the respect of fellow teammates as well as viewers back home. One tweeted:

Michael Norton @TheRealNort Well, Cody and Sami having the first two big brain moves of the season was DEFINITELY not on my bingo card. This premiere is phenomenal so far! #Survivor Well, Cody and Sami having the first two big brain moves of the season was DEFINITELY not on my bingo card. This premiere is phenomenal so far! #Survivor

Filming for the 43rd season of Survivor took place in Fiji, making it the eleventh consecutive season to be shot in the island country. This season will play out for 26 days, which has been reduced from its initial 39 days. The contestants were divided into three tribes, namely Vesi, Coco, and Baka, and entered the competition with a diverse background and many life experiences.

Survivor castaways are given interesting challenges

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs Which one are you choosing this time around? We’re back with savvy or sweat, but not the way you’re used to.🧠Which one are you choosing this time around? #Survivor We’re back with savvy or sweat, but not the way you’re used to.🧠💦 Which one are you choosing this time around? #Survivor https://t.co/OKgrAb3YAU

The 18 castaways for this season of Survivor landed on the islands of Fiji to begin their exciting journey. Dwight Moore, Cody Assenmacher, Justine Brennan, Nneka Ejere, Noelle Lambert, and Jesse Lopez were part of the Vesi tribe. Geo Bustamante, Lindsay Carmine, Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy, James Jones, and Ryan Medrano made up the Coco tribe.

Mike Gabler, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Elisabeth "Elie" Scott, Morriah Young, and Jeanine Zheng entered as part of the Baka tribe. Host Jeff Probst welcomed them to the game, followed by a brief introduction of a few cast members. They discussed their motives for coming on the show and as different as they were for each member, fellow castmates could relate to it.

For their first Survivor Reward challenge, the tribes had to collect crates from the jungle and the water, following which they had to bring it back to the island and create a cube. One of them had to climb up on the cube and take the keys out. The first member who manages to do that will win their tribe.

Although Coco tribe was the first to assemble the pieces and climb up, Lindday failed to retrieve the keys, allowing Vesi and Baka to catch up. While Dwight struggled with the key, Cody advised him with a strategy that helped the Vesi tribe win the game.

Members of Coco and Baka had to gain their own supplies, for which they had to complete a challenge: Savvy or Sweat. The former required them to solve a puzzle, while the latter required them to dig into their supplies themselves. While Coco tribe solved the puzzle, Sami from the Baka tribe along dug out the supplies.

Fellow Survivor cast members Cody and Sami became instant fan favorites amongst fans of the show. They were complimented for their incredible physical and strategic skills. Check out what fans have to say.

cody and jeanine aren’t disappointing either!! sami is the best teenage player on survivor so far don’t even try to arguecody and jeanine aren’t disappointing either!! #Survivor sami is the best teenage player on survivor so far don’t even try to arguecody and jeanine aren’t disappointing either!! #Survivor

This season of Survivor has begun on an interesting note. The castaways are putting their best foot forward to participate in challenges to ensure their safety. At the same time, they have also taken the time to strategize depending on the twists and turns that the competition introduced.

Keep watching Survivor on CBS.

