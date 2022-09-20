Who is Cody Assenmacher? Survivor Season 43 castaway believes he is "destined" to win

Cody Assenmacher will participate in Survivor 43, which is all set to premiere on CBS on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He is a 35-year-old sales executive who works for an elevator and escalator company.

In the intro clip, Assenmacher said he is ''destined'' for Survivor. Read on to learn more details about Cody Assenmacher ahead of the show's 43rd season premiere on CBS.

Cody Assenmacher admits his goal is to win the cash prize on the show

Cody Assenmacher hails from Preston, Iowa, and later moved to Hawaii, which Assenmacher describes as ''paradise.'' He currently works as a sales executive for an elevator and escalator company. According to Fandom, some of his favorite hobbies are spending time outdoors, hanging out with friends, and traveling.

In the video, Cody Assenmacher talks about the challenges of participating in Survivor as someone coming from Iowa and Hawaii — places, according to him, where ''people look at each other in the eyes, make commitments, people shake each other's hands.'' He further says,

''You know, they're small towns, small islands, where everybody knows each other, so you have to be a man of your word because that's all you got.''

Cody Assenmacher describes himself in the clip as an ''adrenaline junkie.'' Regarding his participation in the show, Assenmacher says,

''I was made for this. I was destined for this. I was manifested getting on the show, and now I'm manifesting to win it. So I'm gonna play this game as myself. This relationship building in the front and some wild strategization in the back to be sweeping people out of tribal council.''

In an interaction with Parade, Cody Assenmacher said he's on Survivor to ''win a million dollars.'' He's mentioned that his ''driving force'' is the cash prize. Further, he spoke about his love for the show and how he first started watching it.

Assenmacher said that his neighbors often came to his house and asked to put on CBS where Survivor was being shown. He said he was hooked on the show because ''people were chasing chickens.''

Like fellow contestant Justine Brennan, Cody Assenmacher said he stopped watching the show later in his life. However, his interest was reignited after binge-watching numerous episodes during the COVID-19 lockdown. Assenmacher then realized he had the ''skills to participate and win this game.''

Cody Assenmacher mentioned in the interview that moving to different places and traveling throughout his life has indirectly prepared him to be part of an immensely thrilling and adventurous show like Survivor. He further said that his life in Hawaii changed him significantly, and his ability to adapt quickly will help him in the show.

Assenmacher also stated that being levelheaded will be an advantage in the game. He enthusiastically mentioned that he won't have any regrets about the game and described it as a ''once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.''

You can watch Survivor 43 on CBS on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Follow the show to trace the journey of all of this season's exciting contestants.

