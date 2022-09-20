Who is Justine Brennan? Survivor Season 43 castaway grew up racing dirt bikes with her father

Justine Brennan is set to participate in Survivor season 43. Brennan is a 29-year-old woman who works in a cyber security sales department. The 18 castaways set to participate this season are split into three tribes: Vesi, Coco, and Baka. Brennan is part of the Vesi tribe.

The highly anticipated 43rd season of Survivor will premiere on CBS on September 21, 2022. Keep reading to learn more details about Justine Brennan ahead of the series premiere on Wednesday.

Justin Brennan speaks of her strong will to be on Survivor

Justine Brennan hails from Sunnyvale, California, and currently lives in Marina Del Ray. She works as a cybersecurity salesman, according to Gold Derby. Her parents reportedly migrated from the Philippines and settled in California.

Brennan is known to be highly athletic. According to Fandom, some of her favorite hobbies include cooking, golfing, and oil painting. In her intro clip, she briefly discusses her childhood memories with her father, people's perceptions of her, and more. She says,

''There’s more than what meets the eye with me. I usually have my hair done. I usually have my nails done. But I grew up racing dirt bikes on the weekends with my dad.''

Justine Brennan further spoke about the challenges of being a woman working in tech sales, which she describes as a ''very male-dominated industry.''

''If you’re familiar with tech sales, you know it’s a very male-dominated industry, but specifically cybersecurity, it's even more so. So, I’m very used to being the only female on my team.''

Regarding people's perceptions of her and her athleticism, she said,

''I completely think that people are going to underestimate me and honestly that is part of my strategy. I want them to look at me and think, ‘She probably doesn’t want to get her hands dirty.’ But I’m a super competitive person. I've been an athlete my whole life. So, the most fun part is going to be doing the challenges. I know I would be good at that, but I need to kind of tone it down a little bit and then come out as a dark horse near the end.''

During an interaction with Parade, Justine Brennan spoke about her upbringing and the various struggles that her parents had to face in their lives. She said that she learned the value of hard work thanks to her parents, which indirectly helped her prepare for an adventurous show like Survivor.

Justine Brennan mentioned in the same interview that participating in Survivor has been a ''childhood dream'' for her. She said she used to watch the show with her family when she was a child; thus, for her, the show has a ''sentimental value.''

However, Justine Brennan admitted in the interview that she missed a lot of seasons and lost touch with the show during her college days. However, her love for the series was rejuvenated when she binge-watched it during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

The 43rd season is set to arrive on CBS on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET.

