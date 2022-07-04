What to expect from The Challenge: USA? Release date, cast, and more details about CBS' reality series

The Challenge: USA is all set to debut this year with an all-new twist on the classic game show that aired for 36 seasons, starting in 1998. Over time, the reality game show became synonymous with MTV. The new 2022 spinoff will premiere on the CBS channel on July 6, 2022.

The show will premiere after the end of the widely popular Big Brother. Though it is not the only game show to grace the network this summer, it is one of the most anticipated ones. The Challenge: USA will see contestants from the CBS reality world, which includes Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island, and The Amazing Race, come together in a grand challenge for a prize money of $500,000.

Read on for more details about the upcoming CBS show.

The Challenge: USA premise: An all-star competition for the real gold

The reality TV show will feature contestants, mainly winners, from other game shows on the network. This will mean that there will be a face-off between the veteran players, making the entire show all the more interesting.

Paramount has released an extended synopsis, describing the game show. It says:

"The all-star group of players who will take on the new challenge includes Survivor winners Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina, Big Brother winner Xavier Prather, The Amazing Race winner James Wallington and Love Island winner Justine Ndiba. Players have proven they can 'outwit, outlast and outplay' their competition and 'expect the unexpected,' but now, for the first time in The Challenge history, they will compete in the most grueling mental and physical competitions they have ever faced."

The synopsis further continues:

"Upon arrival, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. This will not be an easy task, as they will be paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode, making alliances and strategies more difficult than ever."

The network continues to explain the format of the game show, saying:

"Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts. With the $500,000 grand prize and title of Challenge Champion on the line, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves."

The show will be hosted by T.J. Lavin, who is already an established name in the industry. A total of 28 contestants will be participating in The Challenge: USA.

The 28 contestants of The Challenge: USA include Domenick Abbate, Azah Awasum, David Alexander, Tasha Fox, Tyson Apostol, Kyra Green, Cashel Barnett, Alyssa Lopez, Ben Driebergen, Sarah Lacina, Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr, Tiffany Mitchell, Danny McCray, Justine Ndiba, Enzo Palumbo, Cayla Platt, Xavier Prather, Cashay Proudfoot, Leo Temory, Angela Rummans, Javonny Vega, Shannon St. Clair, James Wallington, Shan Smith, Kyland Young, Desi Williams, Derek Xiao, and Cely Vasquez.

When will The Challenge: USA premiere?

The anticipated reality show will premiere on July 6, 2022, at 9:30 pm EST on the CBS channel. It will also be available on Paramount+. The show will air every subsequent Wednesday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far