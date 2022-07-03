Who is Domenick Abbate? The Challenge contestant was part of only Tribal Council tie in Survivor history

Domenick Abbate is all set to participate in CBS' reality series The Challenge: USA. The show, premiering on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, will see 28 reality stars from shows like The Amazing Race, Survivor, Love Island, and Big Brother take part in a series of challenges and ultimately win the coveted title. The series will also be streamed on Paramount+ throughout the summer.

While on Survivor: Ghost Island, Domenick was part of the show's first-ever Tribal Council tie along with fellow contestant and alliance partner Wendell Holland.

Domenick participated in Survivor: Ghost Island and is set to mark his appearance on The Challenge: USA along with fellow Survivor members Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen, and Sarah Lacina from Survivor: Winners at War in 2020; Danny McCray and Shantel "Shan" Smith (Survivor Season 41); Tasha Fox (Survivor: Cayagan and Cambodia); Desi Williams (Survivor Season 35).

The Challenge contestant Domenick missed out on winning his Survivor Season

During his stint on Survivor: Ghost Island, Domenick was deemed an aggressive player and an immediate target for the Naviti Tribe. However, he formed a close bond with fellow contestant Wendell Holland, with whom he lasted till the end of the game. Moving forward, he also developed strong alliances with Donathan Hurley and Laurel Johnson, the Malolo outsiders.

The contestant emerged as a strong player and quickly took control of the game. He soon managed to vote out his biggest threat, Chris Noble. After winning the Final Immunity Challenge, his motive was to beat his long-term alliance and fellow finalist Wendell finally, however, he failed to do so. The Tribal Council had the jury split equally in favor of both the finalists, leading to the first-ever tie in Survivor history.

As a third-place finalist, Laurel Johnson became the 11th and final juror with the power to decide on the winner. She chose Wendell for the win that led to Domenick becoming Survivor: Ghost Island runner-up.

The 44-year-old New York native is a construction supervisor, and his hobbies include doing crossfit, playing poker, and skiing. He describes himself as "calculated, intuitive, and empathetic," and his pet peeves are fake people, small talk at parties, and judgmental people "who are convinced that they are better than him."

In an interview with CBS, the star spoke about his claim to fame and how his life changed when his first daughter was born in 2008. He revealed that he used to smoke cigarettes, was very overweight and "dabbled quite a bit at the craps table." But he gave up on all that after realizing his health issues while taking his daughter to the park. He said:

"In the last seven years, I quit smoking, dropped 65 pounds and even though I can still occasionally be found in a poker room, I have dramatically prioritized where my income goes and where most of my money is spent, which is primarily bills and workout clothes for my wife."

The contestant grew up in a house with eight siblings, and his father raised nine of his kids on a construction salary. The contestant has over 15K followers on Instagram and constantly updates them of his rendezvous with his family, including his wife, two daughters, and a son.

The star reunited with his fellow Survivor: Ghost Island finalist Wendall after 18 months of lockdown on the premiere episode of Dom's Grill Project. Domenick will now feature on The Challenge: USA with fellow Survivor contestants. He confessed that his life experience on and post Survivor will give him the edge to potentially win the competition.

