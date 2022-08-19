What is the Split House twist on Big Brother Season 24? Houseguests divided into two groups for a whole new game

Big Brother Season 24 aired a dramatic two-hour special episode where Julie Chen Moonves introduced the double-eviction twist. This obviously sent the houseguests into a spiral. Also, after Indy and Terrance were put up on the block, Kyle kept the nominations the same, and after a 7-1 vote, Indy was sent out of the competition this week.

By the end of the episode, the houseguests were introduced to the Split House twist. According to this new rule, there will be two separate groups of contestants who will play two different games. Two Head of Household (HoH) will be crowned, two Veto meetings and a double elimination will also occur.

Season 24 of Big Brother has been in the news since its premiere. The show is known for introducing different twists each season; this time, it was no different. The season has seen two twists as of now, and the double-eviction twist this week is only going to add to the drama.

More on the Big Brother Season 24 Split House twist

The first twist on Big Brother was titled Festie Bestie, which had the houseguests pair up with a fellow cast member for challenges and evictions. The twist was one of the main reasons that triggered the formation of the leftovers alliance and the elimination of Ameerah Jones, Nicole Layog, and Daniel Durston.

However, nothing prepared the houseguests for the new twist. Just when the contestants thought they were playing for themselves, the twist sent everyone into a spiral.

Speaking further about the rules of the game, the host said:

"This week there will be two games of Big Brother being played simultaneously and separately. Two Heads of Household will be crowned."

She then explained that the group would be divided into two teams of 5. One Head of Household (HoH) will live inside the house with four other cast members at Big Brochella, and another group will live in the backyard and play a completely different game at the Dyre Fest.

Julie further continued:

"One week from tonight, at the end of the split house twist, two houseguests will be sent to the jury in a double eviction like no other."

The Big Brother houseguests then proceeded to the competition that decided the two Head of Household (HoH) positions. The contestants had to identify one of the eliminated houseguests holding a "VIP" card from three sections. The winner of each round had to select the next two players. The last two winners would be the two HoHs for the week.

In the final round, among the Top 2, the winner would live in the Big Brother house and the runner-up in the backyard. Michael won the round and will be seen playing with four other houseguests at the Big Brochella, while Terrance was crowned the runner-up HoH and will be living in the backyard with his team as they will play at the Dyre Fest.

The houseguests to go into each team are yet to be chosen. Michael and Terrance will choose their team members through a school-yard pick on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Check out what fans had to say about the twist.

pork @tedyduncan_puss I AM SO ANXIOUS ABOUT THIS TWIST. If Taylor goes I will do the unspeakable #bb24 I AM SO ANXIOUS ABOUT THIS TWIST. If Taylor goes I will do the unspeakable #bb24 https://t.co/sYyfzCBIPz

Karen Alexander @karen_alexa Split house is freaking me out. But not as hard as Brittany, Michael, Alissa and Kyle. #BB24 Split house is freaking me out. But not as hard as Brittany, Michael, Alissa and Kyle. #BB24

EmilyM @EmilyMockler1 ok, seeing the look of fear on the HG's face might be worth the hour and 40 mins I had to watch to get to this point. #bb24 ok, seeing the look of fear on the HG's face might be worth the hour and 40 mins I had to watch to get to this point. #bb24

danielle @terrysupremacy #BB24 nah this is one of the craziest ducking twists they’ve ever done nah this is one of the craziest ducking twists they’ve ever done 💀 #BB24

Big Brother @CBSBigBrother That's all for tonight, East Coast! This Sunday's about to get real tricky after this twist... See you there? #BB24 That's all for tonight, East Coast! This Sunday's about to get real tricky after this twist... See you there? #BB24 https://t.co/8WH8oFB0Vk

The Split House twist has made the houseguests and fans of the show excited, nervous and anxious for the upcoming week. Now that the house is split into two, strategies are about to change, and newer alliances will probably be formed. Viewers must keep watching to find out what's in store next week.

Tune in to next week's episode of Big Brother this Sunday at 8.00 PM ET on CBS.

