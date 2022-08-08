"I'm so proud of Michael": Fans call Michael the "comp beast" as he wins Head of Household (HoH) on Big Brother

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET. The hit series saw the houseguests compete in the Head of Household (HoH) competition and put their best foot forward, considering that a major powerplay was in place from dominating alliances.

In this week's episode, Michael won the Head of Household (HoH), which meant he and his Festie Bestie Brittany were safe for the week. The former has already won three Power of Veto (PoV), and he became one of the strongest players in the competition after winning the HoH.

Fans were quick to call him the "comp beast." One tweeted:

Weston Bonczek 🌹 @WestonABonczek #bb24 Guys I am so proud of Michael, comp beast 🏳️‍ Guys I am so proud of Michael, comp beast 🏳️‍🌈 #bb24

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Michael winning the HoH

Here's what fans had to say about Michael winning the HoH this week:

Cody @thecodyraeallen All the people like “Michael needs to stop winning comps, he’s putting a target on himself” need to stfu because Michael is getting points on points for my fantasy team. Keep winning those comps Mikey! #BB24 All the people like “Michael needs to stop winning comps, he’s putting a target on himself” need to stfu because Michael is getting points on points for my fantasy team. Keep winning those comps Mikey! #BB24 https://t.co/S8IOANk0II

hex @jellyscrewsup I feel like Michael literally wins everything #bb24 I feel like Michael literally wins everything #bb24

So many Vetos and an HOH all before jury! Michael is a stud!So many Vetosand an HOHall before jury! #BB24 Michael is a stud!So many Vetos🚫and an HOH🏆all before jury! #BB24 https://t.co/HH8mug8fcm

What transpired on last week's episode of Big Brother?

The Leftovers Alliance successfully eliminated one of the biggest threats, Ameerah Jones. They then decided to evict either Nicole or Alyssa from the house. HoH Monte put Alyssa and Indy up on the chopping block. However, the decisions had to be reconsidered after the Power of Veto (PoV) challenge on Big Brother.

Kyle and Daniel ended up winning the PoV, and while the former was skeptical of keeping his connection Alyssa on the block, his Festie Besite made the job much easier for him. Daniel felt like he and Nicole had enough votes to keep Alyssa safe from elimination if she was put on the block, which meant that her Festie Bestie Taylor would be the next to be eliminated from the competition.

As part of last-minute preparations, Daniel convinced Kyle and the duo to put Nicole and Taylor on the chopping block. The Big Brother contestants now had to vote to evict one of them from the competition. Throughout the episode, Nicole seemed confident that she would remain safe, and she even called the rest of the contestants "clowns" at one point.

What Daniel and Nicole didn't know, however, was that the Leftovers alliance was still active and plotting to save Taylor. Meanwhile, Nicole promised Indy, Alyssa, and Jasmine that she would protect them if they voted for Taylor's eviction.

Unaware of the alliance, Nicole placed her trust in Monte and lied about backdooring the contestants she had just made a promise to. Monte, however, caught on to the lie and revealed Nicole's plans to Jasmine. She then forwarded the message to Alyssa and Indy, who believed that Nicole was secretly plotting against them.

During the live eviction on this week's episode of Big Brother, viewers witnessed a historic blindside after everyone except Daniel voted to get Nicole eliminated. After a 9-1 majority vote, Nicole was evicted from the house.

It will be interesting to see how the houseguests fare in the challenges ahead of them as they struggle to keep themselves safe during the upcoming eviction.

The contestants in Season 24 of the hit reality competition were initially criticized for their microaggressions towards Taylor Hale. However, the latter has dominated recent episodes. Most of her targets, including Ameerah Jones and Nicole, have been eliminated from the competition. The Leftovers Alliance has also been one of the strongest alliances formed this season. Readers can keep watching Big Brother on CBS.

