“Taylor and I are actually good friends”: Paloma Aguilar addresses Taylor Hale-drama after quitting Big Brother Season 24

Paloma Aguilar from Big Brother turned heads when she made a sudden departure from the famed reality TV series even before the first eviction. Just days after her exit, Paloma opened up about her decision to leave the show.

Paloma left Big Brother after she spoke up about her anxiety and health-related issues in the diary room. Following that, Daniel, the Head of the Household (HoH) called the other cast members to tell them that Paloma wouldn't be continuing in the competition any further, due to personal reasons.

While many viewers speculated that it might have had something to do with her fellow houseguest, Taylor Hale, Paloma shut those rumors down.

Here's what Paloma from Big Brother had to tell about her drama with Taylor Hale

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Paloma revealed that the main reason she decided to leave was because she prioritized her mental health. She told the publication,

"No 750,000 dollars was worth the cost of my mental health."

She also addressed the rumors going about her departure. The Big Brother star said:

"It’s crazy how people jump to conclusions with the whole racist bit — Taylor and I are actually good friends so please keep hyping her up! She’s a QUEEN."

Speaking about her friendship with Taylor, the 22-year-old said that the two had grown closer towards the end. She added that the show cut the initial clips and ran with it.

Paloma also said that she told Taylor that she didn't want to hear about it in the last episode because she was exhausted. She noted that she knew Taylow well enough that it didn't matter to her as much.

The Big Brother star also added that it didn't matter to her because she knew that Taylor was also just trying to play the game either way. Paloma also pointed out that not everything that happened between them made it to the screen. She urged people to remember that reality TV isn't always real.

The home remodeler added:

"I’m always rooting for boss babes, never going to try and tear a strong woman down and I was extremely straight up with her the first days when we didn’t mesh.”

Continuing, she shared that Taylor didn't try to ally with any other girls and sadly their conversation about it wasn't aired. Paloma added that she only had love for her former co-contestant. She also noted that she couldn't wait for Taylor to come out so that they could talk about it as two strong women.

Here's what happened between Taylor and Paloma in Big Brother Season 24.

Prior to her departure, Paloma and Alyssa Snider called Taylor a "pageant girl" in a demeaning manner instead of addressing her by her name. This didn't sit well with Taylor's fans. Paloma and Alyssa also plotted to create an alliance with the men present in the house. All this while they called their co-contestant a "seductress of the guys."

That wasn't all, Paloma also went on to claim that Taylor was using her beauty to make a connection with the men in the house. In one episode, the Big Brother star was also heard calling Taylor a "lying b**ch".

Paloma even told her co-stars that Taylor could be a snake in the garden because she hadn't spoken about the game to the other girls in the house.

Big Brother airs every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far