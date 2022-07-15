Why did Paloma Aguilar leave Big Brother Season 24 before first eviction? Cause explored

Fans were in for a big surprise ahead of Thursday's first scheduled live eviction episode of Big Brother Season 24. Paloma Aguilar was removed from the house due to medical reasons, which were shown during tonight's episode.

Almost half an hour into the Big Brother episode, Paloma revealed that she struggled with anxiety and could not sleep for more than 2-4 hours every night. She was seen confessing to Matt Turner about potentially leaving the show, citing mental health issues. She also opened up to other houseguests about her inability to sleep, which caused them to worry about her mental well-being.

The season premiere of Big Brother Season 24 aired on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, where longtime host Julie Chen Moonves welcomed 16 houseguests into the villa. This season has specifically encountered issues from fans due to a dull format and mistreatment towards fan-favorite contestant Taylor Hale.

Big Brother Season 24 contestant Paloma Aguilar exits the show to prioritize her mental health

As per the regular format, Terrance Higgins and Michael Bruner were initially nominated by HoH Daniel Durston for eviction. However, after Michael won the Power of Veto (PoV) challenge, Daniel nominated Taylor Hale as the "replacement nominee."

Along with them, Paloma Aguilar, Brittany Hoopes, and Alyssa Snider were also chosen by the backstage boss Joe Pooch Pucciarelli during the season premiere, who were equally at the risk of going home.

However, after Paloma spoke about her anxiety and health-related issues in the diary room, it was revealed that she was exiting the show. After she entered the diary room, HoH Daniel called the other cast members for a meeting for the big news reveal. He said:

“Due to a personal matter, Paloma will no longer be continuing in the Big Brother game. She wanted to pass along that she loves you all and wishes you all the best.”

While the rest of the Big Brother cast members worried about how it would affect the final decision and what was ahead for each of the nominated members, host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that because Paloma was already nominated and at risk of going home, her exit would mean that none of the other members were going home.

Paloma's disappearance from the feed streams became a widely commented topic on social media. Reports stated that she entered the diary room early Wednesday and was never seen since then.

This isn't the first time a houseguest has left the house for medical or personal reasons. In Season 9, an unknown personal news caused Neil Garcia to walk out of the show. "Evel Dick" Donato had also left the show in Season 8 and later revealed his HIV diagnosis. More recently, Season 19 saw Megan Lowder's exit after struggling with anxiety and PTSD.

Since the season premiere, Paloma was criticized widely on social media for her behavior towards fellow contestant Taylor Hale. The former had called Taylor "a seductress" and someone who "lacked self-awareness." Taylor also became the target for numerous microaggressions, many of which were due to Paloma's instigations.

Many Big Brother alums, including Xavier Prather, Tiffany Mitchell, Derek Frazier, Azah Awasum, and more, spoke up against the mistreatment and slammed the network, a sentiment also echoed by fans of the show.

