What time will Big Brother Season 24 Episode 3 air on CBS? Here's what to expect this week

Episode 3 of Big Brother 24 will air at 8 PM (ET) on CBS on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. This week, viewers will witness the first eviction process of the reality show. Terrance and Michael were the first and second nominees for the house. The eviction will air on Thursday, July 14, at 9 PM ET.

Season 24 of Big Brother is just 82 days long, with the finale set to air on September 25, 2022. In order to win the $750,000 prize at the end, the houseguests have already started forming alliances and formulating their game plans.

The 16 houseguests for this season are Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Michael Bruner, Monte Taylor, Nicole Layog, Paloma Aguilar, Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones, Brittany Hoopes, Daniel Durston, Indiana “Indy” Santos, Jasmine Davis, Taylor Hale, and Terrance Higgins.

Everything you need to know about Big Brother Season 24 Episode 3 ahead of its premiere

Big Brother Season 24 debuted on July 6, 2022, and houseguests have been bringing forth their A-game from the very first day. They have formed parties and strategies, and nominated others to be crowned the winner of the show at the end.

The description of the upcoming episode reads:

“The houseguests compete to win the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week.”

After being nominated, Michael and Terrance will have one last chance to save themselves from this week’s elimination. The duo have to win the Power of the Veto competition this week to avoid getting eliminated from Big Brother.

On the other hand, “Backstage Boss” Pooch and Paloma, Brittanny and Alyssaare are on the sidelines of the competition. The girl with the highest number of votes will be safe. The upcoming episode will reveal the identity of the one who is safe.

What happened in Episode 2 of Big Brother Season 24?

Episode 2 of Big Brother aired on Sunday, July 10, at 8:00 PM ET/PT. It starts with Daniel declaring in the diary room that his wish to win the first HOH has “literally came true.”

Two of the houseguests try to hide their real identities by lying about their professions since they don’t want to spoil their gameplay. Michael, who is an attorney, lies to the other contestants that he works in an escape room. Similarly, Brittany also lies about being a toy tester instead of revealing her real profession as a clinical hypnotist.

Champagne is poured and the houseguests celebrate with each other. During the celebration, Joseph clears the air that he may not be single “inside or outside” the house. Even Michael informs everyone about his engagement. Daniel feels a strong connection developing between him and Nicole. The rest of the members also share their stories.

HOH Daniel then makes the first Have-Not announcement of the summer, which included eating slop and taking cold showers. Michael, Monte, Joseph, and Kyle volunteered. Daniel also forms an alliance with Nicole and plans to keep it a secret until the finale. Even Paloma and Alyssa bond with each other.

Every houseguest tries their best to form groups and extort information from one another. The episode ends with the first nomination ceremony, with Daniel nominating Terrence and Michael, who is his real target. Pooch, Paloma, Alyssa, and Brittany are all ineligible to be nominated due to the backstage boss twist.

Tune in on Wednesday, July 13, to CBS to watch the first eviction of Big Brother 24.

