CBS 48 Hours: What did Peter Chadwick do and where is he now?

The upcoming episode of CBS' 48 Hours delves deep into the arrest of California millionaire Peter Chadwick, who was accused of murdering his wife. Titled Peter Chadwick: Caught, the episode will air on CBS on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

The official synopsis of the episode on CBS reads:

''A “48 Hours” report helps trip up a wanted fugitive who spent more than four-and-a-half years on the run for allegedly killing his wife and staging a kidnapping.''

Read on to find out more details pertaining to the case and Peter Chadwick's current whereabouts.

CBS' 48 Hours: How did Peter Chadwick kill his wife?

Reportedly, on October 11, 2012, Peter Chadwick made a 911 call from San Diego. He stated that a man named Juan kidnapped him after killing his wife, Q.C. Chadwick, and putting her body in his SUV.

According to the 911 call that CBS News obtained, Chadwick told police that he had brought Juan to the house for some cleaning work the previous day. He also said that his wife had been killed the previous day at around 11 am following which he drove to the Mexican border in San Diego. At that time, he said that Juan was with him in the SUV along with Q.C.'s body.

Chadwick added that at the border, a man named Chee was waiting for them and later, Juan and Chee left with the SUV that still had Q.C.'s body. He stated that he made the 911 call from a gas station in San Diego after the two men left.

Subsequently, police questioned Chadwick and as they didn't buy his story, they arrested him and charged him with the murder of his wife. Chadwick allegedly strangled his wife and drowned her before he dumped her body near the Mexican border in San Diego. However, he received bail and was released from jail.

How was Chadwick caught?

In 2015, Chadwick disappeared and the manhunt for the millionaire began before he was nabbed by the Mexican police in Puebla in 2019. The millionaire was extradited to the US and it was revealed that while he was trying to evade capture, he allegedly used several IDs in Mexico. Yet, that wasn't all, Chadwick had allegedly also posed as a spy agent.

Investigators also found that Chadwick was in contact with people close to him. They even received several crucial tips that led them to conclude that Chadwick was hiding in Mexico.

U.S. Marshal Craig McCluskey said that Chadwick told them he'd watched the CBS 48 Hours episode that looked at the case and realized the police were after him. He told McCluskey that it was then that he realized the situation had ''escalated a lot.''

The episode reportedly stressed Chadwick and he decided to alter his life to evade capture, which ultimately resulted in his arrest.

CBS' 48 Hours: Was Peter Chadwick convicted?

Peter Chadwick entered a plea agreement in February 2022, and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was subsequently sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The exact details of Chadwick's current whereabouts are not known, but he's believed to be serving his sentence in a state prison in California.

You can watch CBS' 48 Hours - Peter Chadwick: Caught on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far