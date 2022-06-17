CBS 48 Hours: Who is Felix Valverde and what happened to him?

CBS 48 Hours' upcoming episode, which airs on June 18, 2022, focuses on the double murder of Modesto couple Janet and Scott Pettit in August 2013. The episode examines the various facets of the investigation, subsequent arrest and trial. The official synopsis on CBS News states:

''A sister stands by the brother accused of murdering their parents. She insists that he's innocent and there's more to the story.''

The couple's son, Brandon Pettit along with his friend Felix Valverde were arrested and charged with murdering Scott and Janet Pettit a few days after the incident. The case went to trial seven years after the murder. Read further ahead to find out more details about Felix Valverde, his early life, arrest, and current whereabouts ahead of 48 Hours' new episode.

CBS 48 Hours: Felix Valverde's early life, arrest and more details

California resident Felix Valverde III is a friend of Brandon Pettit, son of late couple Scott and Janet Pettit. Felix reportedly graduated from Oakdale High in 2005 and worked at a store. According to CBS News, after Janet and Scott Pettit's deaths were ruled a homicide, authorities started looking into Brandon Pettit and found several incriminating statements and actions that made him look like the killer. A few weeks before his parents' death, Brandon reportedly said he wanted his parents dead. Although his sister claimed that her brother was at work that night, police believed he'd hired Felix to murder his parents.

The case gained momentum after the police searched Felix's house and found 7 .22 caliber shell casings, along with the late couple's wallets and keys to their home. He was subsequently arrested, along with Brandon, four days after the incident, and charged with murdering Scott and Janet Pettit. Felix was reportedly incarcerated at the Stanislaus County Jail for a few years.

CBS 48 Hours: Was Felix Valverde convicted?

Meanwhile, the murder trial began in September 2020. The prosecution argued that Brandon decided to kill his parents because he'd hoped to gain money from their insurance policy. They also said that he wanted to sell off his father's expensive vintage car collection. Prosecutors argued that it was Brandon who gave Felix the keys to his parents' house.

Brandon was ultimately found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder by a jury in 2021. He subsequently received two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. Brandon is currently serving his sentence at the North Kern State Prison in California. His sister Lauren still believes her brother is innocent.

On the other hand, Felix was determined to be incompetent to stand trial, a month before the trial began, and was sent to a state hospital. He pled not guilty to the crime and will go on trial once competency is restored. As per CBS News, Felix Valverde's attorney's laywers turned down the network's request for an interview on 48 Hours.

You can watch the acclaimed true crime show, 48 Hours - A Sister's Fight for her Brother on CBS on June 18, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET.

