Why were fans left unimpressed with Big Brother Season 24 premiere?

The premiere episode of Big Brother, Season 24, aired on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 8 pm ET on CBS. The 16 houseguests were welcomed by host Julie Chen Moonves to the villa where they had to take part in a series of challenges before one of them became the Head of Household and the power dynamics shifted between the contestants.

In the episode, the members were introduced to their abode called the BB Motel and to the theme of the season, which was the BB Fest.

However, fans were left unimpressed by the premiere episode, which lacked the drama quotient and fell short of the hype that it created before the season began. The 90 minute move-in segment was dry compared to its previous seasons.

"Could have been an email": Fans disappointed with Big Brother Season 24 premiere

Fans were not happy with the level of competition this season and took to social media to express their disappointment with the non-dramatic premiere.

C🤍 @TeamHeatherBB #BB24 That premiere was boring as hell sorry I just saw it That premiere was boring as hell sorry I just saw it 😭 #BB24

Charcuterie @chareeuh This may be one of the worst premiere episodes EVER. I’m praying this isn’t an indication of how this season is going to go. #BB24 This may be one of the worst premiere episodes EVER. I’m praying this isn’t an indication of how this season is going to go. #BB24

Dan Vit @DanVit Great job to the middle schoolers who produced tonight’s premiere #BB24 Great job to the middle schoolers who produced tonight’s premiere #BB24

Vek Skunk @Vek_the_Skunk The premiere was honestly pretty boring. Hopefully Sunday's episode improves on this. Feeds start in a few hours also. #BB24 The premiere was honestly pretty boring. Hopefully Sunday's episode improves on this. Feeds start in a few hours also. #BB24

katie @katiesveto i can’t believe it took 50 mins to do the intro tonight… this was probably my least favourite premiere ever since i started watching this show in 2014… it was underwhelming #bb24 i can’t believe it took 50 mins to do the intro tonight… this was probably my least favourite premiere ever since i started watching this show in 2014… it was underwhelming #bb24

R!Ck @TheSlickestRick #BigBrother Also, who signed off on an over hour long competition?!? Anyone else find the premiere boring? I mean, the HG’s video intro packages were more entertaining than all the mini comps #BB24 24 #BigBrother Also, who signed off on an over hour long competition?!? Anyone else find the premiere boring? I mean, the HG’s video intro packages were more entertaining than all the mini comps #BB24 #BigBrother24 #BigBrother https://t.co/MlcbICyFMp

R!Ck @TheSlickestRick #BigBrother Anyone else miss the original style of the premiere of @CBSBigBrother ? Call me an old fashioned reality TV fan, but I miss seeing the HG’s enter the house, scramble for beds, pop the bubbly and get to know/judge each other. #BB24 24 #BigBrother Anyone else miss the original style of the premiere of @CBSBigBrother? Call me an old fashioned reality TV fan, but I miss seeing the HG’s enter the house, scramble for beds, pop the bubbly and get to know/judge each other. #BB24 #BigBrother24 #BigBrother

👑 @goldiggingbxtch thankfully we have the live feeds to look forward to because the premiere episode was a bit lackluster. #bb24 thankfully we have the live feeds to look forward to because the premiere episode was a bit lackluster. #bb24

A quick review of the premiere episode of Big Brother Season 24

The season kicked off with longtime host Julie Chen Moonves introducing the houseguests to their new abode for the next three months and the theme of Big Brother Season 24. More than half of the premiere is dedicated to introducing the contestants and being explained the format of the competition.

Each of the cast members had to enter the villa called BB Motel and pick up a ticket from any of the stationed places inside the house. The tickets took them to the backyard, which was the theme of the Big Brother music festival, BB Fest. The tickets also granted them access to one of the three teams that they would be a part of: Porta-Potty, Merch Table and Piercing Tent.

Out of all the contestants, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli's BB Fest ticket revealed him to be the Backstage Boss instead of settling into one of the teams. Before his advantage or power was revealed, the teams began competing in a series of challenges to potentially compete in the first Head of Household (HoH) challenge.

Three mini competitions were held in Big Brother for the three designated teams. Monte Taylor won the Porta-Potty station's game, Matt Turner won for Piercing Tent and Daniel Durston for Merch Table. The three finalists then competed for the position of the first HoH this season.

For the HoH challenge, the three finalists had to assemble an oversized drum kit within the fastest time. Daniel got it done the quickest and hence earned the title of the first Head of Household.

Big Brother @CBSBigBrother What are you most looking forward to in Strategy, showmances, drama, and more!What are you most looking forward to in #BB24 Strategy, showmances, drama, and more!🔥 What are you most looking forward to in #BB24?👀 https://t.co/cRy1ZppS3X

Meanwhile, Big Brother host Julie revealed what Pooch had in store with his Backstage Boss Ticket. The ticket came with both good news and bad news.

With the ticket, Pooch now can’t compete in any of the week’s competitions and won't be casting a vote on eviction night next Thursday. But the good news was that he also cannot be nominated or evicted this week.

Now for the bad news: Pooch had to choose three fellow houseguests to join him backstage. The three contestants will not be able to participate in any of the competitions this week and although they cannot be nominated for eviction, they are still in potential danger of going home.

The Backstage Boss chose Paloma, Alyssa and Brittany based off their performance in the game.

However, the premiere ended with the host's reveal that America could vote to keep one of the ladies safe.

The Big Brother franchise has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Over the years, the series has seen some ferocious competitors and winners who have gone on to become household names in the reality television brood.

Only time will tell if this year's season will live up to that name. But if the premiere is anything to go by, it could very well ruin its image.

