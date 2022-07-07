Why were fans left unimpressed with Big Brother Season 24 premiere?

The premiere episode of Big Brother, Season 24, aired on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 8 pm ET on CBS. The 16 houseguests were welcomed by host Julie Chen Moonves to the villa where they had to take part in a series of challenges before one of them became the Head of Household and the power dynamics shifted between the contestants.
In the episode, the members were introduced to their abode called the BB Motel and to the theme of the season, which was the BB Fest.
However, fans were left unimpressed by the premiere episode, which lacked the drama quotient and fell short of the hype that it created before the season began. The 90 minute move-in segment was dry compared to its previous seasons.
"Could have been an email": Fans disappointed with Big Brother Season 24 premiere
Fans were not happy with the level of competition this season and took to social media to express their disappointment with the non-dramatic premiere.
A quick review of the premiere episode of Big Brother Season 24
The season kicked off with longtime host Julie Chen Moonves introducing the houseguests to their new abode for the next three months and the theme of Big Brother Season 24. More than half of the premiere is dedicated to introducing the contestants and being explained the format of the competition.
Each of the cast members had to enter the villa called BB Motel and pick up a ticket from any of the stationed places inside the house. The tickets took them to the backyard, which was the theme of the Big Brother music festival, BB Fest. The tickets also granted them access to one of the three teams that they would be a part of: Porta-Potty, Merch Table and Piercing Tent.
Out of all the contestants, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli's BB Fest ticket revealed him to be the Backstage Boss instead of settling into one of the teams. Before his advantage or power was revealed, the teams began competing in a series of challenges to potentially compete in the first Head of Household (HoH) challenge.
Three mini competitions were held in Big Brother for the three designated teams. Monte Taylor won the Porta-Potty station's game, Matt Turner won for Piercing Tent and Daniel Durston for Merch Table. The three finalists then competed for the position of the first HoH this season.
For the HoH challenge, the three finalists had to assemble an oversized drum kit within the fastest time. Daniel got it done the quickest and hence earned the title of the first Head of Household.
Meanwhile, Big Brother host Julie revealed what Pooch had in store with his Backstage Boss Ticket. The ticket came with both good news and bad news.
With the ticket, Pooch now can’t compete in any of the week’s competitions and won't be casting a vote on eviction night next Thursday. But the good news was that he also cannot be nominated or evicted this week.
Now for the bad news: Pooch had to choose three fellow houseguests to join him backstage. The three contestants will not be able to participate in any of the competitions this week and although they cannot be nominated for eviction, they are still in potential danger of going home.
The Backstage Boss chose Paloma, Alyssa and Brittany based off their performance in the game.
However, the premiere ended with the host's reveal that America could vote to keep one of the ladies safe.
The Big Brother franchise has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Over the years, the series has seen some ferocious competitors and winners who have gone on to become household names in the reality television brood.
Only time will tell if this year's season will live up to that name. But if the premiere is anything to go by, it could very well ruin its image.