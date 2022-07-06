What is Big Brother Season 24 theme? Reality TV show’s format explained

The brand new season of Big Brother is back this summer. The hit reality series is all set to premiere on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 8 pm ET on CBS.

The competition will see 16 houseguests put their best strategy forward to survive and win the title as well as a whopping cash price of $750,000.

Big Brother Season 24's theme is "BB Fest," and will see contestants participate, engage in strategies and form stronger alliances with fellow cast members.

Just a day prior to the premiere, CBS unveiled a list of participants from a variety of nationalities, interests and backgrounds. From a Las Vegas performer to a hypnotherapist to a private chef and an interior designer, Season 24's cast is as diverse as it is interesting.

What does BB Fest, Big Brother Season 24's theme mean?

This year, Big Brother has come up with a unique and interesting new theme called the "BB Fest." Longtime host Julie Chen Moonves spoke to US Weekly about the theme, house design and the twists that are unknown to both the contestants and viewers.

However, she kept the details very vague, wanting people to explore more on their own as they watch the premiere on Wednesday.

Speaking about the BB Fest, the host said that there will be a weekly theme for the summer. She said:

“Every week throughout the summer, you’re going to see different themes, like a music fest, a comedy fest, a renaissance fest. But my personal favorite – I think most people will agree – is going to be the Zing Fest.”

Julie also confessed that on this season of Big Brother, there will be unexpected twists and turns that the contestants will find surprising. She proceeded to state that all of these would make it harder for the cast members to know how to survive in the house.

Big Brother will follow its usual schedule of airing three times a week on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET and Thursdays at 9 pm ET. The evictions of the contestants will be broadcast live.

According to the host, the first live eviction night is set to bring in the shock element for viewers. She noted:

“I think the big headline is [that] the first live eviction night is going to be unlike any eviction night we’ve ever had because it may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night. These houseguests aren’t going to learn of this new twisted twist until that night. So your head is gonna be spinning this season.”

The 16 houseguests will stay in the newly designed abode that, according to Julie, has a very “mid-century Palm Springs feel” with neon lights. The house will be called BB Motel.

The Big Brother host said:

“You can check in, but you can’t check out. You don’t really wanna check out (laughs). You don’t wanna get evicted. You wanna stay in the BB Motel. So it has that whole feel to it this year. Retro.”

The premiere episode on Wednesday will have viewers witness the move-in of the houseguests. Julie confessed that once the cast members move inside the villa, they will each have their "own unique competition."

However, she did add that viewers would have the chance to vote "with a new twist that will send the houseguests scrambling" on the premiere night."

Julie further said that she is excited for viewers to see all the new twists, turns and challenges. She added:

“Like we always say, expect the unexpected, but this really is next level like we’ve never done before. It’s going to keep all of us on our toes, not just the houseguests, but us viewers.”

It will be interesting to see the houeguests trying to survive the twists and turns of Big Brother Season 24. Alliances will be formed and strategies will be made to survive, but who will stand the test of the format and win the title this season?

Tune in to Big Brother on CBS this Wednesday at 8 pm ET to check out the new season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far