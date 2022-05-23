How will contestants win $1 million on Don't Forget the Lyrics? Rules explained as FOX is set to premiere game show

Don't Forget The Lyrics is set to reboot on TV with a brand new season. Premiering on May 23, the show will provide its contestants with an opportunity to win $1 million to by singing just 10 songs. However, the game show will not be as easy as it reads.

According to the rules of Fox's music game show, contestants will have to choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists. Afterwards, they will have to sing their chosen songs alongside a music band, with lyrics flashing on the projector.

However, the lyrics will vanish and the band will stop playing suddenly amidst their performances. However, the contestants will still have to continue their performances without being affected by the unexpected halts in the background.

If the singers manage to get through nine songs without being interrupted by any such hindrance, they will be titled No.1. Ultimately, the singers will have to take a run at their tenth song also with missing lyrics and without the band. If they sing well through the last round too, they will win a cash prize of $1 million.

More details on Don't Forget The Lyrics Season 1

So far, the show has revealed that the process of selecting contestants will involve those from all walks of life. The contestants also have to be 18 or above and should reside in or near Southern California.

However, unlike the earlier version of Don't Forget The Lyrics, it is unclear whether the rebooted version will allow the contestants to depend on their backups or not.

Previously, contestants were allowed to take help from their friends or family members on the show if they forgot the missing lines from their chosen tracks. From the trailer of the upcoming show, the backup option of the contestants has not been highlighted. Hence, it's unclear if the feature is set to return.

Moreover, the host of the music game show will be actress Niecy Nash, who is also its executive producer.

Don't Forget The Lyrics was an immensely popular music reality game show which ran from 2007- to 2009. During that era, the show was hosted by comedian Wayne Brady. In the following year, a syndicated version of the series was released which was hosted by singer Mark McGrath.

In a press release for the rebooted Don't Forget The Lyrics season 1, Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment said:

“Whether it’s tapping a toe to keep rhythm, humming a melody or outright singing along, music is one thing that is universally appealing. Don’t Forget the Lyrics! wraps everything about why people love, enjoy and treasure music into one big, fun, high-energy and high-stakes show,”

The show is created by Jeff Apploff, who also produces Fox’s Game of Talents, Beat Shazam and Mental Samurai.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Don't Forget The Lyrics season 1 on May 23 at 8/7c on Fox.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan