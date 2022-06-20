Anna trailer: Suzy's new film promises to be an intriguing thriller full of twists

Anna, starring Bae Suzy, is a Coupang Play series set to premiere on June 24. The show centers around a young woman who decides to live a lie in order to avoid her traumatic, unbearable truth.

However, just as she begins to believe that things are going fine, her illusion stands to be endangered by someone who is aware of her reality. This person believes that the young woman doesn’t deserve her new life, and feels that it was snatched, highlighting the central conflict in the series.

The show follows Anna as she tries to make a choice between telling the truth to her husband vs. taking on her opposers and continuing to live a lie. The dual life that lies at the heart of this K-drama promises to be full of unexpected turns, making it a compelling watch for viewers.

"Each moment was a challenge": Suzy speaks about her upcoming show, Anna

It took the team six months to complete filming Anna. After wrapping up her schedule in March, Suzy spoke about her new role. She said:

“Although there were difficult moments while following Yoo Mi’s broad range of emotions, it is a big fortune for me as an actress to have met a character and project like this.”

Speaking more about the project, Suzy shared:

“I tried my best at every moment, and each moment was a challenge. I really filmed while enjoying myself, so I’m confident that it will be a really meaningful project for myself. I’m grateful to all the staff, and please show lots of interest and love for Anna.“

Director Lee Joo-young also spoke about the show:

“I sincerely express my gratitude to the actors and staff who did their best until the very end. I will pour my heart into the post-production so that the various emotions and the characters’ stories of ‘Anna’ can touch the viewers’ hearts.”

Anna aims to shed light on instances that push human beings to lie, cheat and hoodwink the people closest to them. It showcases how the intentions behind such lies are not always bad.

Through Suzy's character, the show also tries to capture how sheer desperation often has the power to push people to attempt things that they would otherwise not even think about.

Anna also stars Jung Eun-chae as Hyun-joo, Kim Joon-han as Ji-hoon and Park Ye-young as Ji-won. As of now, the show is expected to air weekly on Fridays at 8 pm.

Suzy was previously seen in the hit tvN series Start Up, where she starred opposite Kim Seon-ho and Nam Joo-hyuk. She is also well-known for her roles in shows such as While You Were Sleeping, Vagabond, and Uncontrollably Fond.

In addition to acting, Suzy is a brilliant singer who has lent her voice to a number of the original soundtracks for shows that she has been a part of. Before she debuted as an actor, she was well-known as a member of K-pop girl group, Miss A.

