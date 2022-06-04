Watch: Suzy leads a thrilling dual life in the new teaser for Coupang Play’s Anna

Fans who have watched Suzy transition from being a sweet teenage idol to a performer par excellence are in for a treat with her latest project Anna.

Based on the bestselling novel Intimate Stranger written by Jung Han-ah, Anna is directed by Lee Joo-young. It tells the story of Yoo-mi, a woman who tells a small lie and ends up living someone else’s life.

In the newly released teaser video for Anna, released on June 3, audiences got a glimpse into her thrilling dual life full of lies and deceits and the extent to which she tries to conceal it.

The teaser gives a brief but essential glimpse into Anna’s life and how it took a 360-degree turn due to circumstances unknown. Suzy plays the dual roles of Yoo-mi and Anna, leading double lives as she tries her best to keep both her worlds separate from one another.

As Yoo-mi leads an impoverished and unglamorous life, Anna leads a rich and glamorous life.

Suzy leads a double life as Anna and Yoo-mi in Coupang Play’s Anna

The teaser begins with Suzy walking down a path covered with snow. Fans then see her emerge from a dilapidated car, wounded, but raring to go. She exclaims:

“People write lies even in diaries that are read solely by them alone.”

The screen then shifts to montages of the Start-Up star as Yoo-mi leading a dull and unglamorous life. She lives in a dingy accommodation, surviving on ramyeon (instant noodles) and taking up odd jobs to pay her bills.

While working as a domestic helper, she notices an elegantly dressed woman in the room. She can’t help but admire that woman and desire what she owns. Someone then says in voice-over:

“I’m worried about Yoo Mi. She has so many things she wants to do, so many things she wants to eat."

Yoo-mi confesses that she is envious, and fans see her lead a completely different life. In her dual life as Anna, she dresses glamorously in designer outfits, attends high-profile events, and even gets married in a lavish wedding. An unseen friend asks her:

“But by the way, do you have two names?”

However, things start to go awry, and at the risk of getting exposed, Anna finds herself in grave danger. She says in a voice-over:

“I don’t know where to start in explaining this to you. The story of how Lee Yoo Mi became Anna.”

The drama also stars Jung Eun-chae, Kim Jun-han, and Park Ye-young in prominent roles.

Suzy is in talks to star in the new Netflix series The Girl Downstairs

A couple of months back, it was reported that Suzy had been approached to headline Netflix’s new series The Girl Downstairs.

In response to the report, her agency Management SOOP confirmed that she was indeed positively reviewing the offer.

Created by Songah Min, this popular Naver webtoon follows the story of an ex-idol, Lee Du-na, and college freshman Lee Won-joon, who end up sharing a home. More details regarding the show are awaited.

Anna will premiere on June 24 at 8 pm KST and air every Friday via Coupang Play.

