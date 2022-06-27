Which cast members are single, dating or taken from All Star Shore? Relationship status explored ahead of Season 1 premiere

All Star Shore season 1 is set to air on June 29, 2022, on Paramount+ with fourteen reality stars from Love Is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jersey Shore, Bachelor in Paradise, Love Island, The Circle, Geordie Shore, and more, appearing in a first-of-its-kind party competition with a $150,000 cash prize at stake.

Angelina Pivarnick, Bethan Kershaw, Blake Horstmann, Chloe Ferry, Giannina Gibelli, James Tindale, Joey Essex, Johnny Middlebrooks, Karime Pindter, Luis “Potro”, Marina Gregory, Ricardo Salusse, Trina Njoroge and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo from different reality series will feature on this epic show. Let’s have a look at their relationship status as they play to win on All Star Shore.

All Star Shore cast members' relationships explored

Stars who are dating

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli

Sparks flew between Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli while filming in “middle of the beach off the coast of Africa” for All Star Shore. The couple fell in love during the show and are in a relationship until today.

Surprisingly, Gibelli was unaware of Horstmann’s fame. Speaking about her first encounter, she told E! News:

"I've never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that so I didn't know who he was. He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big ole smile at me and that's how I met him right on the beach."

She further added:

"He's very respectful, but I don't think that they know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is. He’s doing his DJ gig now and just watching him reach all these new heights and all these goals, I don't think a lot of people know that he has it in him, but he definitely does."

Chloe Ferry

Even Geordie Shore alum Chloe Ferry is in a relationship with a professional fighter from Manchester, Johnny Wilbo, after splitting from Hollyoaks star Owen Warner.

The couple have been dating since November 2021 and are serious about each other. Wilbo even got her “name tattooed” on his neck. The pair met at the York races, and Ferry was absolutely smitten by him.

She described her new beau as a “very genuine, down-to-earth, just lovely” person who is “always telling me I’m gorgeous”. She wishes to have a big family with “10 kids” with Wilbo but as of now, they are taking it one step at a time and enjoying each other’s company as there is “no pressure” on their relationship.

Stars who are married

Angelina Pivarnick

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick's marriage to estranged husband Chris Larangeira has hit rock bottom. Their relationship has been rocky ever since their marriage in November 2019.

Although the couple was “working” on their marriage, on January 20, 2022, the sanitization worker reportedly filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Stars who are single

Stars who are currently single on All Star Shore after breaking up from their previous relationships are:

Trina Njoroge Bethan Kershaw - Johnny Middlebrooks James Tindale Joey Essex Karime Pindter Marina Gregory Luis ‘Porto’ Caballero Ricardo Salusse Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo

Tune in on Wednesday on Paramount+ to watch these reality stars clash with each other to win the grand prize and singles trying to find love on All Star Shore.

