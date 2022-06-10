All Star Shore cast list: Reality TV stars from Love Is Blind and RuPaul’s Drag Race participate in Paramount+ show

MTV's star-studded show All Star Shore premiered on June 29. For a couple of episodes, the show's star cast will be spending time in the Canary Islands and compete in party-style challenges, including “Party Pong” and “Shots and Found,” battling for a cash prize and bragging rights.

All Star Shore is an amalgamation of celebrities from famous reality tv shows like Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Love is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Geordie Shore, Acapulco Shore, Rio Shore, Bachelor in Paradise, The Circle, and more. These celebrities will come together for an epic vacation and fun games, making them the ultimate reality queen/king.

Meet the star cast of All Star Shore season 1

1) Angelina Pivarnick (Jersey Shore)

Shore OG, Angelina Pivarnick is a dramatic entity. Moreover, she does not let anyone step over her, so she knows how to handle it if anyone tries. The 35-year-old All Star Shore contestant has been a television personality and is recognized for her appearance on MTV's Jersey Shore and its spin-off, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Angelina Pivarnick was a waitress before appearing on television.

2) Bethan Kershaw (Geordie Shore)

Known as someone with a big heart, Geordie is a big personality in a shore reality tv show. Although she is an intelligent player, the All Star Shore contestant cannot guarantee what can happen if a good-looking guy approaches her on the show. Besides doing Geordie Shore in 2011, she also appeared in 2017's Eating with my Ex. Moreover, the 26-year-old tv star was in the news for dating make-up artist Demi Sims.

3) Blake Horstmann (Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise)

A Bachelor alumni, Blake is certainly not in this reality tv show to impress a girl. Instead, he is in the game this time only to win. Blake is a musician by profession and appeared in the 14th season of The Bachelorette, where he became the runner-up. Next, he appeared in the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise but quit in the show's fifth week.

4) Chloe Ferry (Geordie Shore)

Knowing her shore skills, Chloe is here to take charge of the game. She loves to drink with friends but cannot trust anyone about the money. The 26-year-old Chloe is a television personality from Newcastle and Geordie Shore. She owns several businesses like Beauty & Aesthetics Training, Chloe Ferry Cosmetics, Ferry Body, etc.

5) Giannina Gibelli (Love Is Blind)

This time without any blinds, Giannina has a chance to decide about her life, love, and competition. Although she is here to play, she might also find love in someone. Born in Venezuela, Giannina is a reality TV star, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. The 29-year-old holds a bachelor's degree in Art in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communications from the University of Central Florida.

6) James Tindale (Geordie Shore)

James is a fun combination of being fun and mischievous. With his experience from Geordie Shore, he knows all the game's whereabouts. The 31-year-old is a personal trainer and an online coach as well. He has appeared in Geordie Shore: Big Birthday Battle (2016), Geordie Shore (2011), and Wine Time LIVE, AUS Version (2016).

7) Joey Essex (The Only Way Is Essex)

The One From Essex is a TV sensation. Joey Essex's flirting skills are remarkable, and viewers will see much of that on the show. The English television personality previously participated in tv shows like Splash! and in the 13th season of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!. Moreover, he won the Channel 4 series The Jump.

8) Johnny Middlebrooks (Love Island)

Contestant Johnny is a complete player, so when he falls in trouble with his love interest, he must learn how to get a clean chit. LA native Johnny is an athlete who became the runners up in season 2 of Love Island. He won the runners-up title alongside Cely Vazquez. However, in 2021, Cely disclosed on Twitter that the couple had broken up.

9) Karime Pindter (Acapulco Shore)

Mexico girl Karime is a complete party freak. She might be intimidated by reality shows but could do anything for money on All Star Shore. The 29-year-old is a businesswoman, beauty and wellness enthusiast, and author. Moreover, she loves to travel.

10) Luis “Potro” Caballero (Acapulco Shore)

Luis is known as 'The Seducer' in his home. He knows his game well and hates if anybody interferes in it. The Mexican singer, dancer, and reality TV personality is best known for his appearances on Super Shore and the spinoff series Acapulco Shore. Presently, the All Star Shore participant is competing in the Spanish version of Dancing With The Stars, Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

11) Marina Gregory (The Circle: Brazil)

The 25-year-old Marina has been the winner of The Circle: Brazil. Moreover, the Rio de Janeiro-based flight attendant and amateur singer knows how to control a social media game.

12) Ricardo Salusse (Rio Shore)

Quick, fun, and intelligent, Ricardo believes in the strength and not in size to win a competition. The All Star Shore contestant might look like a hulk, but he has the drive to succeed in the show. Besides his life on TV, Ricardo loves to work out and spend time with friends and family.

13) Trina Njoroge (Love Island)

Trina knows how to read people's minds professionally and might also use it in the competition. But having a habit of spilling too much will fetch her trouble. Born in 1996, the All Star Shore contestant is a LA native and a psych nurse and mental health advocate.

14) Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Vanessa is a drag queen with quite a fashion sense and witty replies. Vanjie is famous for competing on the tenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race and placing fifth on the show's eleventh season. Moreover, Vanjie might be a fierce competition for everyone and could win the prize money on All Star Shore.

Viewers can watch All Star Shore on MTV and Paramount+ premiering on June 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far